Kairat Vs Celtic Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Here is all you need to know about the Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match: preview, head-to-head stats, likely starting XIs, match prediction and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Kairat Vs Celtic Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff Second Leg
Kairat Vs Celtic Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: The two teams played a goalless draw in the first leg. Photo: AP
  • First leg saw a goalless draw at Glasgow's Celtic Park

  • Kairat Almaty hosting second and decisive leg

  • Winner will seal berth in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage

Kairat Almaty will host Celtic in their do-or-die UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday (August 26, 2025). Watch the Kairat vs Celtic football match live tonight.

After a tense goalless draw in the first leg at Glasgow's Celtic Park, the second leg between Kairat Almaty and Celtic promises high drama as both sides vie for a coveted spot in the Champions League group stage.

The Kazakh champions, with a proud moniker 'Team of the Nation', have been resolute at home throughout the qualifiers, winning each of their previous home matches and even more convincingly without conceding a single goal.

With a passionate crowd behind them and a disciplined defence, Rafael Urazbakhtin's men will look to make more history. Should Kairat beat Celtic, they will become only the second Kazakh club to reach the UCL group stage.

The Scottish giants, meanwhile, are aiming for their fourth consecutive group stage appearance. Despite a frustrating first-leg outing, Brendan Rodgers’ Bhoys are the favourites, thanks to their experience and attacking depth.

Kairat Vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction

This is only the second-ever meeting between the two clubs, with the first leg ending in a goalless draw. The Glasgow clash witnessed Celtic dominate the possession, in fact, in all aspects of the game, except for finishing.

Expect a tight contest, even a shootout, in Almaty. Celtic’s experience may give them the edge, but Kairat’s home form and defensive solidity have already proven their worth.

Kairat Vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Likely Starting XIs

Kairat: Anarbekov; Tapalov, Sorokin, Martynovich, Luis Mata; Glazer, Gromyko, Arad; Satpaev, Edmilson Santos, Jorginho

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Nygren, Yamada, Maeda

Kairat Vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Second Leg: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be played?

The Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be played at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, August 26 at 10:15pm IST.

Where will the Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match be telecast and live streamed?

The Kairat vs Celtic, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying playoff second leg football match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in India and live streamed on the tabii platform. Fans from Kazakhstan can watch it on qazsporttv.kz and Qazsport, and those in Great Britain on Amazon Prime Video, tabii.

Published At:
