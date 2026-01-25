Juventus Vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A: Old Lady Host Partenopei In Massive Turin Clash

Napoli's Noa Lang, right, challenges for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Juventus, in Naples, Italy. | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Juventus vs Napoli Live Score, Serie A: Juventus host Napoli in a crucial Serie A Round 22 clash at the Allianz Stadium, with kick-off set for January 25. Juve, sitting just outside the top four, are eager to bounce back after a recent league defeat and strengthen their position, while reigning champions Napoli look to maintain pressure near the summit. Standout performers such as Napoli’s attacking threats and Juventus’ in-form men like Kenan Yıldız add intrigue to this historic rivalry. Head-to-head battles between these Italian giants have often been close, and this encounter is expected to be tightly contested as both sides seek valuable points in the title race. Fans can follow live updates and stats including goals, possession, and H2H trends as the match unfolds.

25 Jan 2026, 10:43:28 pm IST Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Score: Kick Off! Fast start to the match with both sides pressing high and moving the ball quickly. The tempo is sharp, tackles are flying in, and the crowd’s energy is lifting the intensity as chances begin to open up at both ends.

25 Jan 2026, 09:45:46 pm IST Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Score: NAP Starting XI Oggi scendiamo in campo così 🔥



💙 #ProudToBeNapoli pic.twitter.com/p7B8g6RYvT — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 25, 2026

25 Jan 2026, 09:45:08 pm IST Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Score: JUV Starting XI ✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Spalletti per affrontare la sfida casalinga di questo pomeriggio 📜@EASPORTSFC @easportsfcit#JuveNapoli pic.twitter.com/p2iIqE5otT — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 25, 2026

25 Jan 2026, 09:43:56 pm IST Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Juventus vs Napoli, Matchday 22

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: DAZN