Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics

Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez will not make a decision on his future before Argentina's Olympics campaign is over.
Alvarez has been a useful member of Pep Guardiola's squad over the past two seasons.
However, with Erling Haaland the clear first-choice striker, Alvarez has often had to deputise in an attacking midfield role, particularly as cover for Kevin De Bruyne.
The 24-year-old, who is representing Argentina at the Paris Olympics after he helped his country win the Copa America earlier this summer, is reportedly drawing interest from Atletico Madrid, but he has not yet made a decision on whether he wishes to leave City.
"There is a lot of talk," said Alvarez ahead of Argentina’s clash with Ukraine.
"I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.
"But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.
"Maybe it's annoying to be out in big games, players always want to help on the pitch. But my season was good, so I'm very happy."
Alvarez featured in 54 games in all competitions for City last season, more than any other player, though 15 of those were substitute appearances.
He scored 19 goals, outperforming his 17.5 expected goals (xG) while also contributing 13 assists, a tally bettered only by Kevin De Bruyne (17), with just Phil Foden (107) creating more chances than Alvarez (98).
Guardiola is eager to keep Alvarez on board, though conceded there is only so much he can do to keep the player happy.
"I don't think about replacing [him]," Guardiola said.
"I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.
"We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games.
"I read he has to think about it, so OK, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do."