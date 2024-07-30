Football

Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics

Alvarez has been a useful member of Pep Guardiola's squad over the past two seasons

Julian-alvarez-manchester-city-football
Julian Alvarez is unsure on his Man City future
info_icon

Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez will not make a decision on his future before Argentina's Olympics campaign is over. (More Football News)

Alvarez has been a useful member of Pep Guardiola's squad over the past two seasons.

However, with Erling Haaland the clear first-choice striker, Alvarez has often had to deputise in an attacking midfield role, particularly as cover for Kevin De Bruyne.

The 24-year-old, who is representing Argentina at the Paris Olympics after he helped his country win the Copa America earlier this summer, is reportedly drawing interest from Atletico Madrid, but he has not yet made a decision on whether he wishes to leave City.

"There is a lot of talk," said Alvarez ahead of Argentina’s clash with Ukraine.

"I am focused here [at the Olympics] because it is a short tournament. At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes.

"But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.

"Maybe it's annoying to be out in big games, players always want to help on the pitch. But my season was good, so I'm very happy."

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez - null
Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'

BY Stats Perform

Alvarez featured in 54 games in all competitions for City last season, more than any other player, though 15 of those were substitute appearances.

He scored 19 goals, outperforming his 17.5 expected goals (xG) while also contributing 13 assists, a tally bettered only by Kevin De Bruyne (17), with just Phil Foden (107) creating more chances than Alvarez (98).

Guardiola is eager to keep Alvarez on board, though conceded there is only so much he can do to keep the player happy.

"I don't think about replacing [him]," Guardiola said.

"I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players [want that] too.

"We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games.

"I read he has to think about it, so OK, think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  2. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  3. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  4. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  2. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  3. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  5. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey LIVE Score, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh Converts Second Penalty Corner; Third Quarter Begins
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. 'End Dictatorship': INDIA Bloc Leaders Demand Kejriwal's Release At Jantar Mantar Meeting
  3. Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh To Make 3-Day Visit To India
  4. UP Assembly Passes Bill To Make Punishments Under Anti-Conversion Law More Stringent
  5. Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  2. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  3. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  4. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  3. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  4. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
World News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
  3. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  4. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  5. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; Death Toll Rises To 3 Children
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: IND Vs IRE Hockey Match Underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Team Pistol Bronze