Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Both teams are in immense pressure after their heartbreak from matchday 1 and would look to win this encounter.
Algeria is heavily favored to defeat Jordan with a predicted score of 2-1 or 2-0.
The match will be held at the San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium, Santa Clara, USA on June 23, 8:30 am (IST).
Jordan and Algeria head into their Group J Matchday 2 encounter under immense pressure after both sides suffered disappointing defeats in their opening matches.
With neither team managing to collect a point, this fixture could prove decisive in determining who remains alive in the race for the Round of 32.
Jordan endured a difficult start to their campaign, falling 3-1 to Austria despite showing glimpses of attacking intent. The Jordanians struggled to cope with Austria's movement and quality in the final third, leaving them with plenty to improve before this must-win encounter.
Algeria's opening defeat was even more painful. The Desert Warriors were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Argentina, with Lionel Messi producing a vintage performance and scoring a sensational hat-trick.
Algeria found it difficult to contain the Argentine captain and now face a situation where another loss could effectively end their hopes of progressing.
With both teams searching for their first points of the tournament, expect a tense and fiercely contested battle.
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Jordan Wins: 1
Algeria Wins: 1
Draws: 1
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Both teams currently share the same boat and today it will sink for one of the teams if it loses because that would mean that they'll be out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
However, Algeria is heavily favored to defeat Jordan with a predicted score of 2-1 or 2-0. Both teams enter this Group J clash desperate for points following opening defeats, but the North Africans possess a superior depth of attacking talent and international experience that will likely prove too much for Jordan to handle.
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Santa Clara, USA.
Stadium: San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 23 June
Kick-off Time: 23/06/2026 – 8:30 am (IST)
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Jordan Predicted XIs:
Yazeed Abulaila; Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Yazan Al Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad; Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan; Mousa Al Taamari, Mahmoud Mardi, and Mohammad Abu Zraiq
Algeria Predicted XIs:
Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri
Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Jordan:
Goalkeepers
Yazeed Abulaila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmed Al-Jalal.
Defenders
Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Bara Marei, Ehsan Haddad, Salem Al-Ajalin, Ibrahim Sabra, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh.
Midfielders
Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Ali Olwan, Musa Al-Taamari, Anas Al-Awadat, Yazan Al-Naimat.
Forwards
Hamza Al-Dardour, Abdallah Al-Hamad, Mahmoud Ereisan, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri, Omar Al-Soma, Ahmed Al-Ersan.
Algeria:
Goalkeepers
Luca Zidane, Alexandre Oukidja, Anthony Mandrea.
Defenders
Aïssa Mandi, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Jaouen Hadjam, Mohamed Farsi, Rafik Belghali, Samir Chergui, Kévin Guitoun, Ahmed Touba, Ramiz Zerrouki.
Midfielders
Ismaël Bennacer, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Adem Zorgane, Himad Abdelli, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui.
Forwards
Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Mohamed Amoura, Saïd Benrahma, Anis Hadj Moussa, Youcef Belaïli, Baghdad Bounedjah, Amin Chiakha, Monsef Bakrar.