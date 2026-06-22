Jordan Vs Algeria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group J fixture between Jordan and Algeria

Austria Vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Jordan players applaud fans AP photo
Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi (13) reacts after the World Cup Group J soccer match between Austria and Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Eakin Howard
Summary of this article

  • Both teams are in immense pressure after their heartbreak from matchday 1 and would look to win this encounter.

  • Algeria is heavily favored to defeat Jordan with a predicted score of 2-1 or 2-0.

  • The match will be held at the San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium, Santa Clara, USA on June 23, 8:30 am (IST).

Jordan and Algeria head into their Group J Matchday 2 encounter under immense pressure after both sides suffered disappointing defeats in their opening matches.

With neither team managing to collect a point, this fixture could prove decisive in determining who remains alive in the race for the Round of 32.

Jordan endured a difficult start to their campaign, falling 3-1 to Austria despite showing glimpses of attacking intent. The Jordanians struggled to cope with Austria's movement and quality in the final third, leaving them with plenty to improve before this must-win encounter.

Algeria's opening defeat was even more painful. The Desert Warriors were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Argentina, with Lionel Messi producing a vintage performance and scoring a sensational hat-trick.

Algeria found it difficult to contain the Argentine captain and now face a situation where another loss could effectively end their hopes of progressing.

With both teams searching for their first points of the tournament, expect a tense and fiercely contested battle.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
A Jordanian soccer fan reacts while watching the World Cup match between Jordan and Austria on a large screen at the Roman Amphitheater in downtown Amman, Jordan. - | Photo: AP/Raad Adayleh
Romano Schmid scores a goal in the 21st minute to get Austria ahead at halftime against Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2026. - X/OFB
Jordan After Securing FIFA Arab Cup 2026 Finale Qualification - Instagram/Jordan Football

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 3

  • Jordan Wins: 1

  • Algeria Wins: 1

  • Draws: 1

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Both teams currently share the same boat and today it will sink for one of the teams if it loses because that would mean that they'll be out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

However, Algeria is heavily favored to defeat Jordan with a predicted score of 2-1 or 2-0. Both teams enter this Group J clash desperate for points following opening defeats, but the North Africans possess a superior depth of attacking talent and international experience that will likely prove too much for Jordan to handle.

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Santa Clara, USA.

  • Stadium: San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium

  • Date: Tuesday, 23 June

  • Kick-off Time: 23/06/2026 – 8:30 am (IST)

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Jordan Predicted XIs:

Yazeed Abulaila; Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Yazan Al Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad; Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan; Mousa Al Taamari, Mahmoud Mardi, and Mohammad Abu Zraiq

Algeria Predicted XIs:

Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri

Jordan Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Jordan:

Goalkeepers

Yazeed Abulaila, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmed Al-Jalal.

Defenders

Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al-Arab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Bara Marei, Ehsan Haddad, Salem Al-Ajalin, Ibrahim Sabra, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh.

Midfielders

Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Ali Olwan, Musa Al-Taamari, Anas Al-Awadat, Yazan Al-Naimat.

Forwards

Hamza Al-Dardour, Abdallah Al-Hamad, Mahmoud Ereisan, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri, Omar Al-Soma, Ahmed Al-Ersan.

Algeria:

Goalkeepers

Luca Zidane, Alexandre Oukidja, Anthony Mandrea.

Defenders

Aïssa Mandi, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Jaouen Hadjam, Mohamed Farsi, Rafik Belghali, Samir Chergui, Kévin Guitoun, Ahmed Touba, Ramiz Zerrouki.

Midfielders

Ismaël Bennacer, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Adem Zorgane, Himad Abdelli, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui.

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Mohamed Amoura, Saïd Benrahma, Anis Hadj Moussa, Youcef Belaïli, Baghdad Bounedjah, Amin Chiakha, Monsef Bakrar.

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