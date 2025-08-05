Jobe Bellingham Wants To Be A Machine, Not A Superstar

Jobe Bellingham "wants to be a machine" after joining Borussia Dortmund, saying the "superstar" lifestyle does not suit him off the pitch.
The 19-year-old arrived at Dortmund on a five-year deal this summer, making a reported £26m (€30m) move from Sunderland.
The midfielder has already played four competitive matches for the Bundesliga club, scoring and assisting once each at the Club World Cup.
Dortmund made it to the quarter-finals before losing to Real Madrid, but Jobe did not face his brother, Jude, due to the former Sunderland man being suspended.
Bellingham hopes he can become the next player to develop his game at Dortmund as he aims to become one of the best players in his position.
The teenager has already drawn advice from team-mate Pascal Gross, who has registered 10 league assists in each of his last two seasons with Dortmund and Brighton respectively.
"I want to be one of the top midfielders in Europe," said Bellingham.
"I want to turn my strengths into super strengths. I know about the expertise of this club to develop players. You've seen that in recent years and I want to be a part of that.
"I don't want to be a superstar, that doesn't suit me. I don't want to be a big character off the pitch, I want to be a machine, a player at the highest level.
"You come to a club like this to achieve great things. The club has achieved a lot, such as the Champions League final.
"I want to achieve everything that is possible. I want to win titles and develop myself. I want to give joy to the fans!
"I talk a lot with Pascal. He is one of those who likes to talk to players who want to improve. He has a great deal of expertise. I like to listen to him."