Japan 1-0 Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final: Hamano Strike Secures Continental Crown

Summary of this article
Maika Hamano scored in the 17th minute to secure Japan’s Women’s Asian Cup victory
Japan have now won three of the last four continental titles, conceding just one goal across six matches
Australia pressed late but were denied, extending their wait for a first Asian Cup crown
Japan clinched the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over hosts Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday, courtesy of an early goal from Maika Hamano.
The 21-year-old forward, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea, found the back of the net in the 17th minute. Receiving the ball from the left with her back to goal, she turned and pulled the trigger from some distance to break the deadlock.
Japan continued to dominate the match after taking the lead. Their defence, which had conceded just one goal in six matches, held firm against Australia’s late push for an equaliser in the final 10 minutes.
For Australia, Alanna Kennedy’s header from close range, just two minutes before full-time, was the closest they came to finding the equaliser. However, Ayaka Yamashita denied her, summing up a frustrating night for the Matildas.
Japan Continue Dominance
Saturday’s win marked Japan’s third Women’s Asian Cup title in the last four editions, having previously beaten Australia in the finals in 2014 and 2018. Meanwhile, Australia’s wait for their first title win since 2010 continues.
Meanwhile, six teams – the four semi-finalists and two play-off winners – sealed their places – sealed their places in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.