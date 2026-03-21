Japan 1-0 Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final: Hamano Strike Secures Continental Crown

Japan vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Final: Maika Hamano’s first-half goal gave Japan the Women’s Asian Cup crown against Australia, with the Matildas denied late and still chasing their first win since 2010

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Japan vs Australia match report AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 final Sydney
Japan's Maika Hamano celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Asian Cup soccer final between Japan and Australia in Sydney, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Maika Hamano scored in the 17th minute to secure Japan’s Women’s Asian Cup victory

  • Japan have now won three of the last four continental titles, conceding just one goal across six matches

  • Australia pressed late but were denied, extending their wait for a first Asian Cup crown

Japan clinched the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over hosts Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday, courtesy of an early goal from Maika Hamano.

The 21-year-old forward, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea, found the back of the net in the 17th minute. Receiving the ball from the left with her back to goal, she turned and pulled the trigger from some distance to break the deadlock.

Japan vs Australia match report AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 final Sydney
Japan's Maika Hamano, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Asian Cup soccer final between Japan and Australia in Sydney, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
info_icon

Japan continued to dominate the match after taking the lead. Their defence, which had conceded just one goal in six matches, held firm against Australia’s late push for an equaliser in the final 10 minutes.

For Australia, Alanna Kennedy’s header from close range, just two minutes before full-time, was the closest they came to finding the equaliser. However, Ayaka Yamashita denied her, summing up a frustrating night for the Matildas.

Japan Continue Dominance

Saturday’s win marked Japan’s third Women’s Asian Cup title in the last four editions, having previously beaten Australia in the finals in 2014 and 2018. Meanwhile, Australia’s wait for their first title win since 2010 continues.

Related Content
Japanese players pose after winning against Australia at Women's Asian Cup soccer final in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Japan 1-0 Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Final: Nadeshiko Crush Matildas Through Hamano’s Sole Strike
Australia's Sam Kerr, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and the Philippines in Perth, Australia, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Final On TV & Online?
Australia's Sam Kerr and teammate Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrate following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. - (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Japan Vs Australia, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2027 Final: Matildas Eye Revenge After Losing Back-To-Back Finals
Japan's Maika Hamano, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-final between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. - AP
South Korea 1-4 Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup: Nadeshiko Outplay Taeguk Ladies, Set Up Final Against Australia
Related Content

Meanwhile, six teams – the four semi-finalists and two play-off winners – sealed their places – sealed their places in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  2. Cricket Ireland Strives to Make Euro Nations Cup 2027 A Reality - Report

  3. Mustafizur Rahman’s PSL 2026 Fate Uncertain As Bangladesh Cricketers Await Government Clearance

  4. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KKR's Star Bowler Ruled Out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Slams Century In Practice Match

  5. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Announces Retirement From BCCI Commentary

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Opposition In Maharashtra Is Demanding Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation?

  2. ‘How Long Will We Survive On Bananas And Bread?’

  3. Day In Pics: March 20, 2026

  4. A State Of Extremes: Belonging, Erasure In Assam

  5. ‘Bruno ki Betiyaan’: Nitish Kumar's Legacy Of Empowering Women

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Updates: Trump Calls NATO members Cowards, Iran Says Israeli, US Officials Unsafe After Strikes

  2. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

  3. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  4. Decoding Trump And Netanyahu’s Good Cop, Bad Cop Ploy

  5. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls