Jamshedpur Vs Mumbai City LIVE Score, ISL: Men Of Steel Chase Top Spot Against Islanders

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ISL match at JRD Tata Sports Complex on April 9, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 8
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 8. | Photos: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 8 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Jamshedpur sit third with 14 points and can go top of the table with a win against league leaders Mumbai City, who have 17 points. A loss to NorthEast United and two subsequent draws have dampened the Men of Steel’s good start to the season, but head coach Owen Coyle will look to utilise home advantage for a positive result. Meanwhile, the Islanders remain unbeaten with five wins and will be the favourites going into tonight’s clash. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City football match right here.
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Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 matches, including Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games.

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

  • Series: Indian Super League 2025-26

  • Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Jamshedpur’s match against Mumbai City. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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