Jamaica Vs Venezuela, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch JAM Vs VEN Group B Matchday 3

Jamaica will cross swords with Venezuela in the Copa America 2024 Group B match at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 1

CONMEBOL 2024 Copa America Soccer Ecuador vs Jamaica Photos_8
Jamaica's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: AP/David Becker
Jamaica will cross swords with Venezuela in the Copa America 2024 Group B match at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 1. (More Football News)

Venezuela sit pretty at the top of their group with two wins from two games, beating Ecuador and Mexico. 

On the other hand, Jamaica are placed last in Group B, with no points in two games, after failing to defeat both Mexico and Venezuela. 

Jamaica Vs Venezuela  Head To Head

Matches: 3

Venezuela: 2

Jamaica: 1

Draws: 0

Here is how you can watch Jamaica Vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game in India and in other places of the world:

When is Jamaica Vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game?

The Jamaica Vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game will be played on July 1, Monday at 5:30 AM at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States. 

Where to watch Jamaica Vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 3 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Jamaica Vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Squads

Jamaica

  • Goalkeepers: 24-Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), 23-Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive), 1-Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant), 13-Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading)

  • Defenders: 17-Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), 3-Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic), 25-Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), 4-Richard King (Cavalier), 2-Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts), 22-Greg Leigh (Oxford United), 6-Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), 5-Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), 12-Wesley Harding (Millwall), 21-Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders).

  • Midfielders: 10-Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), 19-Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake), 18-Alex Marshall (Portmore United), 15-Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), 14-Kasey Palmer (Coventry City), 16-Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic).

  • Forwards: 11-Shamar Nicholson (Clermont), 26-Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), 9-Michail Antonio (West Ham United), 7-Demarai Gray (Al Ettifaq), 20-Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragucu), 8-Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens).

  • Goalkeepers: 22- Rafael Romo (Universidad Católica), 1-Joel Graterol (América de Cali),12-José David Contreras (Águilas Doradas)

  • Defenders: 21-Alexander González (Emelec), 4-Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad), 3-Yordan Osorio (Parma), 2-Nahuel Ferraresi (San Pablo), 20-Wilker Ángel (Criciúma), 14-Christian Makoun (Anorthosis Famagusta), 15-Miguel Navarro (Talleres), 5-Jhon Chancerllor (Metropolitanos)

  • Midfielders: 13-José Andrés Martínez (Philadelphia Union), 18-Cristian Casseres Jr. (Toulouse), 6-Yangel Herrera (Girona), 8-Tomás Rincón (Santos), 26-Daniel Pereira (Austin), 16-Telasco Segovia (Casa Pia), 7-Jefferson Savarino (Botafogo), 11-Darwin Machís (Cádiz), 17-Matías Lacava (Vizela), 25-Eduard Bello (Mazatlán), 24-Kervin Andrade (Fortaleza), 10-Yefferson Soteldo (Gremio)

  • Forwards: 23-Salomón Rondón (Pachuca), 9-Jhonder Cádiz (Famalicao), 19- Eric Ramírez (Atlético Nacional)

