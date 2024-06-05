Football

Italy 0-0 Turkiye: Injury Worries Mount For Azzurri In Pre-Euro 2024 Stalemate

In the first of their two warm-ups ahead of Euro 2024, Italy came closest to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Bryan Cristante thumped a header against the post

Italy manager, Luciano Spalletti
Italy extended their unbeaten run with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Turkiye on Tuesday, though potentially suffered another injury blow in the process. (More Football News)

Luca Pellegrini was taken off in the 68th minute and was seen on the bench with an icepack strapped to his knee, following Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini's withdrawals from the squad in the last week.

Guglielmo Vicario denied Merih Demiral on the half-volley in a bright second half for Turkiye, while Giacomo Raspadori's tame shot was held by Altay Bayindir in the final seconds as both sides failed to find a way through.

Data Debrief: Not good signs for the reigning Euros champions

Italy are not favourites going into their title defence in Germany later this month, and they struggled to show much attacking flair.

Although the Azzurri extended their unbeaten run over Turkey to 14 games, they created an expected goals (xG) of just 0.67, hitting the target with two of their 11 shots.

