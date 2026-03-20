Iran Women’s Football Team Greeted With Welcome Ceremony In Tehran After Upon Return From Australia

The team initially gained global attention after some players stayed silent during Iran’s national anthem before their first game in the Asian Cup. The silence was cast as an act of resistance or protest by some commentators and a show of mourning by others

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Iran Women’s Football Team Greeted With Welcome Ceremony In Tehran
Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia. Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP, File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Several Iranian players return home after taking asylum in Australia

  • The Iran national women's team were participating in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026

  • Players reacted to reaching home in Iran

Members of Iran’s national women’s football team were greeted with a welcome ceremony upon their return to the Islamic Republic after several of the players sought asylum in Australia.

“First of all we are so happy to be in Iran, because Iran is our homeland,” midfielder Fatemeh Shaban said.

People in the crowd waved flags while some of the players held bouquets of flowers and signed what appeared to be mini-soccer balls. Iranian media had reported that the team returned on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t expecting this many people to come to welcome us, and I am happy to be the daughter of Iran,” Shaban said in translated comments.

Two Iranian female players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia and have been training with the Brisbane Roar club.

Others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup later changed their minds and said they would return to Iran.

Iran’s squad arrived in Australia for the tournament shortly before the Iran war began on Feb. 28.

The team initially gained global attention after some players stayed silent during Iran’s national anthem before their first game in the Asian Cup. The silence was cast as an act of resistance or protest by some commentators and a show of mourning by others.

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The players didn’t publicly disclose their views or explain their actions and sang the anthem before their next two matches.

Iranian first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref last week dismissed suggestions the women would be unsafe if they returned home, saying the country “welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security.”

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