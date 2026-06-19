Iran To File FIFA Complaint Over World Cup Travel Restrictions In US

Iran will complain to FIFA over World Cup travel restrictions, with coach Amir Ghalenoei calling the team the “most oppressed” at the tournament. US officials have defended the rules, saying Iran agreed to the conditions

The Iranian national team, National team players appear at the ceremony wearing black armbands and carrying girls school backpacks to protest the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school in Minab and the US-Israel strikes in Iran ahead of the friendly match between Iran and Nigeria at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkiye | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer