Inter Miami Vs Tigres, Leagues Cup 2025: Luis Suarez Helps Lionel Messi-Less Herons Book Semi-Final Spot

A pair of Luis Suarez penalties were enough for Inter Miami to beat Tigres UANL 2-1 in their Leagues Cup quarter-final, with Lionel Messi absent due to injury.
Messi returned from a muscle issue to play a starring role off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy, but coach Javier Mascherno admitted afterwards that the forward was not entirely comfortable.
He was a spectator at Chase Stadium on Wednesday as Miami took a 23rd-minute lead. Jordi Alba's cross struck Javier Aquino's arm at point-blank range, and though the award of the penalty was somewhat harsh, Suarez made no mistake by finding the top-right corner.
Miami were the better side throughout the first half but failed to add to their advantage, and they saw Mascherano sent to the stands just before the interval following his furious reaction to the amount of stoppage time displayed by the fourth official.
Diego Lainez struck the outside of the post with a ferocious strike from distance after the break, and Tigres' improvement was rewarded in the 67th minute.
Angel Correa got by Gonzalo Ujan all too easily, then the former Atletico Madrid forward's weak finish squirmed under Oscar Ustari and in.
Miami also saw Alba depart with a lower-leg injury and only a strong near-post save from Ustari prevented Correa from getting his brace.
However, Suarez was the match-winner, with another Aquino handball giving him a second penalty. The spot-kick was awarded following a long VAR review, despite the ball appearing to deflect up onto his arm, and Suarez slotted home in the 89th minute.
The 2023 Leagues Cup champions survived a huge scare in stoppage time as Edgar Lopez's header struck both posts and just failed to cross the line, and they will now face Florida rivals Orlando City in the semi-finals next week.
Orlando booked their place in the last four via a penalty shoot-out, having been held to a goalless draw by Toluca. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was the hero, saving two penalties then scoring one of his own as Orlando triumphed 6-5.
All four semi-finalists hail from MLS, with the Seattle Sounders beating Puebla 4-3 on penalties following another 0-0 draw.
The Sounders had Danny Musovski sent off in the 76th minute but battled through to spot-kicks, where Andrew Thomas made two saves to help Seattle through.
They will face the LA Galaxy, who overcame Pachuca 2-1. An Alonso Aceves own goal and a clinical Marco Reus strike put the hosts 2-0 up, rendering Alemao's late effort a mere consolation.
Data Debrief: No Messi, no problem?
Without their eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Miami registered more shots (14 to 13), shots on target (four to two) and expected goals (2.24 xG to 0.78) than Tigres.
However, a huge chunk of their xG came from two penalties that were arguably harsh, and they will be desperate to recover Messi for the semi-finals.
Miami were thrashed 4-1 by Orlando when Messi missed the most recent Florida derby on August 10. The Herons visit D.C. United on Sunday in MLS before reuniting with their rivals.