Inter Miami Vs Tigres, Leagues Cup 2025: Luis Suarez Helps Lionel Messi-Less Herons Book Semi-Final Spot

Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Without their eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rode Luis Suarez's two penalties to beat Tigres 2-1

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luis Suarez, Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match
Luis Suarez scored twice from the spot in the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- Inter Miami also saw Jordi Alba depart with a lower-leg injury during the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final 1

- But Luis Suarez scored twice as Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi's absence

- MLS side Inter Miami eventually beat Tigres UANL of Mexico 2-1 at Chase Stadium

A pair of Luis Suarez penalties were enough for Inter Miami to beat Tigres UANL 2-1 in their Leagues Cup quarter-final, with Lionel Messi absent due to injury.

Messi returned from a muscle issue to play a starring role off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy, but coach Javier Mascherno admitted afterwards that the forward was not entirely comfortable.

He was a spectator at Chase Stadium on Wednesday as Miami took a 23rd-minute lead. Jordi Alba's cross struck Javier Aquino's arm at point-blank range, and though the award of the penalty was somewhat harsh, Suarez made no mistake by finding the top-right corner.

Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami Vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup QF: Herons Edge Tigers 2-1 With Suarez Brace To Reach Semifinals

BY Photo Webdesk

Miami were the better side throughout the first half but failed to add to their advantage, and they saw Mascherano sent to the stands just before the interval following his furious reaction to the amount of stoppage time displayed by the fourth official.

Diego Lainez struck the outside of the post with a ferocious strike from distance after the break, and Tigres' improvement was rewarded in the 67th minute.

Angel Correa got by Gonzalo Ujan all too easily, then the former Atletico Madrid forward's weak finish squirmed under Oscar Ustari and in.

Miami also saw Alba depart with a lower-leg injury and only a strong near-post save from Ustari prevented Correa from getting his brace.

However, Suarez was the match-winner, with another Aquino handball giving him a second penalty. The spot-kick was awarded following a long VAR review, despite the ball appearing to deflect up onto his arm, and Suarez slotted home in the 89th minute.

The 2023 Leagues Cup champions survived a huge scare in stoppage time as Edgar Lopez's header struck both posts and just failed to cross the line, and they will now face Florida rivals Orlando City in the semi-finals next week.

info_icon

Orlando booked their place in the last four via a penalty shoot-out, having been held to a goalless draw by Toluca. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was the hero, saving two penalties then scoring one of his own as Orlando triumphed 6-5.

All four semi-finalists hail from MLS, with the Seattle Sounders beating Puebla 4-3 on penalties following another 0-0 draw. 

The Sounders had Danny Musovski sent off in the 76th minute but battled through to spot-kicks, where Andrew Thomas made two saves to help Seattle through.

They will face the LA Galaxy, who overcame Pachuca 2-1. An Alonso Aceves own goal and a clinical Marco Reus strike put the hosts 2-0 up, rendering Alemao's late effort a mere consolation.

Data Debrief: No Messi, no problem?

Without their eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Miami registered more shots (14 to 13), shots on target (four to two) and expected goals (2.24 xG to 0.78) than Tigres.

However, a huge chunk of their xG came from two penalties that were arguably harsh, and they will be desperate to recover Messi for the semi-finals.

Miami were thrashed 4-1 by Orlando when Messi missed the most recent Florida derby on August 10. The Herons visit D.C. United on Sunday in MLS before reuniting with their rivals. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan