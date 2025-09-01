By winning the annual tournament, which features clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the Sounders earned a direct bye into the round of 16 in the next Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle now stands as the only MLS team to have won all five annual trophies available to clubs in the league. They had already claimed the MLS Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the U.S. Open Cup, and the Supporters’ Shield.