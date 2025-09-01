Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025: De Rosario Helps Rave Greens Blank Messi’s Herons In Final Win

Seattle Sounders secured the Leagues Cup 2025 title with a dominant 3-0 win against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, with Alex Roldan shining for the home side

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 final AP Photo
Seattle Sounders players celebrate after the Leagues Cup final soccer match against Inter Miami, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Stephen Brashear
  • Seattle Sounders won the Leagues Cup 2025, defeating Inter Miami 3-0

  • Osaze De Rosario scored first, followed by goals from Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock

  • Seattle Sounders are the only MLS team to win all five major trophies

  • Lionel Messi missed several scoring opportunities

  • A post-match brawl erupted between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami players

Seattle Sounders lifted the Leagues Cup football trophy on Sunday, 31 August, as they decisively blanked Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 3-0. Osaze De Rosario scored the opening goal in the 26th minute at Lumen Field, marking a significant victory for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

Sounders' Dominant Win Seals Continental Qualification

Osaze De Rosario opened the scoring in the 26th minute, as the Seattle Sounders blanked Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0, securing the Leagues Cup trophy. De Rosario expertly headed a cross from Alex Roldan into the bottom left corner of the net, marking his fourth goal in Leagues Cup play.

Alex Roldan converted a penalty kick in the 84th minute, and Paul Rothrock netted in the 89th minute. A sellout crowd of 69,314 spectators, clearly delighted, witnessed the action at Lumen Field.

By winning the annual tournament, which features clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the Sounders earned a direct bye into the round of 16 in the next Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle now stands as the only MLS team to have won all five annual trophies available to clubs in the league. They had already claimed the MLS Cup, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the U.S. Open Cup, and the Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami's Troubles: Post-Match Altercation, Messi's Misses

A heated post-game brawl broke out between the two teams immediately after the match, as Inter Miami suffered their first shutout in Leagues Cup play. Videos circulated on social media, appearing to show Miami's Luis Suárez spitting on a Sounders staff member.

Despite this, Lionel Messi, who led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, carved out several scoring opportunities. One chance arose from a brilliant pass by Suárez in the 49th minute. However, Messi could not convert, denying him his 34th goal in as many Leagues Cup matches.

Missed Chances For Both Sides

The Sounders, meanwhile, also wasted some opportunities to make the score even more lopsided. Jesús Ferreira struck the left post with a fierce shot in the 39th minute. Later, an Inter Miami defender stopped Paul Rothrock on a breakaway in the 72nd minute. Second-half substitute Georgi Minoungou drew a foul inside the penalty area, which led to Alex Roldan’s successful spot kick.

(With AP Inputs)

