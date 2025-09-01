Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 16' MIA 0-0 SEA
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 12' MIA 0-0 SEA
Seattle Sounders' high press works as Ustari does not get time to play the ball to Falcon, leading to a corner. However, the Herons clear the danger. It's a fiery start to this match, worthy of a final.
Meanwhile, Messi and Suarez almost play the perfect one-two inside the box, but Vargas does well to slide in and clear the ball. Warning signs from Inter Miami...
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 7' MIA 0-0 SEA
After a much stronger start from Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami have grown into the contest, and Jordi Alba almost found a teammate with a cross from outside the box, but the defence cleared somehow. Meanwhile, loud boos across the stadium whenever Messi is on the ball.
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3' MIA 0-0 SEA
A foul from De Paul near the midfield leads to the first big chance for Seattle. The ball is recycled in midfield and crossed into the box, and Ragen heads it towards the onrushing Ferriera, but Ustari is alert and collects the ball. Otherwise, it would have been an easy tap in.
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Kick Off! | MIA 0-0 SEA
Referee Juan Calderon blows his whistle, and the Leagues Cup final is underway! Inter Miami get the ball rolling, so stay tuned for live updates.
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Pre-Game Ceremony
The pre-game ceremony has started, with a smoke show and a singing performance taking place at the Lumen Field. Expect kick-off in a few minutes.
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Recent Form
Inter Miami: 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W
Seattle Sounders: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3rd Match Result...
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Starting XIs
Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari (gk); Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo de Paul; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (c)
Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas (gk); Reed Baker-Whiting, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Alexander Roldan; Cristian Roldan (c), Obed Vargas; Pedro de La Vega, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Osaze De Rosario
Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Match Details
Match: Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami
Date: Monday, 1 September 2025
Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Kick-off Time: 8PM ET/5:30AM IST