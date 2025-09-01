MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 final between the Seattle Sounders FC against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF at the Lumen Field on Monday, 1 September 2025. All eyes will be on Messi, ofcourse, who returned from injury to lead his side to victory in the semi-final win over Orlando City. Catch the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders final match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Sept 2025, 06:02:00 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 16' MIA 0-0 SEA

1 Sept 2025, 05:56:32 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 12' MIA 0-0 SEA Seattle Sounders' high press works as Ustari does not get time to play the ball to Falcon, leading to a corner. However, the Herons clear the danger. It's a fiery start to this match, worthy of a final. Meanwhile, Messi and Suarez almost play the perfect one-two inside the box, but Vargas does well to slide in and clear the ball. Warning signs from Inter Miami...

1 Sept 2025, 05:52:49 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 7' MIA 0-0 SEA After a much stronger start from Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami have grown into the contest, and Jordi Alba almost found a teammate with a cross from outside the box, but the defence cleared somehow. Meanwhile, loud boos across the stadium whenever Messi is on the ball.

1 Sept 2025, 05:49:29 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3' MIA 0-0 SEA A foul from De Paul near the midfield leads to the first big chance for Seattle. The ball is recycled in midfield and crossed into the box, and Ragen heads it towards the onrushing Ferriera, but Ustari is alert and collects the ball. Otherwise, it would have been an easy tap in. That was close! 😮‍💨



Oscar Ustari with an important save for Inter Miami CF in the first minutes of #LeaguesCup2025 Final ⚽️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/CPfkbER1ul — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) September 1, 2025

1 Sept 2025, 05:45:27 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Kick Off! | MIA 0-0 SEA Referee Juan Calderon blows his whistle, and the Leagues Cup final is underway! Inter Miami get the ball rolling, so stay tuned for live updates.

1 Sept 2025, 05:37:33 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Pre-Game Ceremony The pre-game ceremony has started, with a smoke show and a singing performance taking place at the Lumen Field. Expect kick-off in a few minutes.

1 Sept 2025, 05:27:17 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Recent Form Inter Miami: 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W Seattle Sounders: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W

1 Sept 2025, 05:11:14 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3rd Match Result... View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Galaxy (@lagalaxy)

1 Sept 2025, 05:07:08 am IST Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Starting XIs Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari (gk); Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo de Paul; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (c) Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas (gk); Reed Baker-Whiting, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Alexander Roldan; Cristian Roldan (c), Obed Vargas; Pedro de La Vega, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Osaze De Rosario