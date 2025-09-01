Inter Miami 0-0 Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Messi-led Herons Kick Off Against Sounders

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Live Score, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Catch the play-by-play updates from the final football match at the Lumen Field on Monday, 1 September 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders live score Leagues Cup 2025 final
MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Welcome to the live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 final between the Seattle Sounders FC against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF at the Lumen Field on Monday, 1 September 2025. All eyes will be on Messi, ofcourse, who returned from injury to lead his side to victory in the semi-final win over Orlando City. Catch the live scores and updates from the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders final match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 16' MIA 0-0 SEA

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 12' MIA 0-0 SEA

Seattle Sounders' high press works as Ustari does not get time to play the ball to Falcon, leading to a corner. However, the Herons clear the danger. It's a fiery start to this match, worthy of a final.

Meanwhile, Messi and Suarez almost play the perfect one-two inside the box, but Vargas does well to slide in and clear the ball. Warning signs from Inter Miami...

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 7' MIA 0-0 SEA

After a much stronger start from Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami have grown into the contest, and Jordi Alba almost found a teammate with a cross from outside the box, but the defence cleared somehow. Meanwhile, loud boos across the stadium whenever Messi is on the ball.

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3' MIA 0-0 SEA

A foul from De Paul near the midfield leads to the first big chance for Seattle. The ball is recycled in midfield and crossed into the box, and Ragen heads it towards the onrushing Ferriera, but Ustari is alert and collects the ball. Otherwise, it would have been an easy tap in.

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Kick Off! | MIA 0-0 SEA

Referee Juan Calderon blows his whistle, and the Leagues Cup final is underway! Inter Miami get the ball rolling, so stay tuned for live updates.

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Pre-Game Ceremony

The pre-game ceremony has started, with a smoke show and a singing performance taking place at the Lumen Field. Expect kick-off in a few minutes.

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Recent Form

Inter Miami: 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W

Seattle Sounders: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: 3rd Match Result...

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Starting XIs

Inter Miami: Oscar Ustari (gk); Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray; Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Rodrigo de Paul; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (c)

Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas (gk); Reed Baker-Whiting, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Alexander Roldan; Cristian Roldan (c), Obed Vargas; Pedro de La Vega, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Osaze De Rosario

Inter Miami Vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Score, Leagues Cup Final: Match Details

Match: Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami

Date: Monday, 1 September 2025

Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Kick-off Time: 8PM ET/5:30AM IST

Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Apple TV+, TUDN, Univision

a
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  3. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

  4. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  5. Blast in Lucknow Firecracker Factory Kills Two, Rescue Operations Ongoing

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  2. It Is Vital To Be Friends, For The Dragon And The Elephant To Come Together: Xi To Modi At SCO Summit

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

  5. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars