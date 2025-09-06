Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez Receives 6 Match Ban After Spitting Incident In Leagues Cup Final Loss

Luis Suarez banned for six matches in the Leagues Cup
Ban effective from 6 September 2025; affects future seasons
Spitting incident occurred after Leagues Cup final loss to Seattle Sounders
Major League Soccer investigating potential further actions
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez has received a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup matches, following his conduct, including spitting, after his team's loss in the final against the Seattle Sounders on 31 August. Effective from 6 September 2025, this marks the latest disciplinary action against Suarez for on-field antics.
Luis Suarez cannot play in the Leagues Cup next season, and the ban could extend into future seasons. Inter Miami played six Leagues Cup matches this year – three in the group stages and three in the knockout phase – on their way to the final.
Importantly, this ban applies solely to the Leagues Cup; it does not affect Major League Soccer (MLS) matches, though Suarez could still face separate MLS sanctioning. The Leagues Cup operates as a distinct competition.
Further Suspensions From Leagues Cup
League officials also suspended other individuals for their roles in the post-match melee following Seattle’s 3-0 victory. Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart received a five-match ban, while Inter Miami’s Tomas Aviles got a three-match ban, and Sergio Busquets was banned for two matches. All four individuals also face financial penalties.
Suarez has a history of disciplinary issues; he gained notoriety for an intentional handball in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, denying Ghana a semi-final spot. Furthermore, he has served three suspensions for biting opponents, most recently in 2014, when he bit down on the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match after a tussle in the penalty area.
Suarez's Apology Amidst Ongoing Probe
Suarez , a long-time team-mate of Inter Miami's star, Lionel Messi, appeared to spit towards a Sounders staff member and grabbed at least one Seattle player by the neck during the post-match confrontation. The incident occurred immediately following the Seattle Sounders’ 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup 2025 final.
Major League Soccer officials are currently investigating the matter, and “reserves the right to impose further disciplinary actions on the players and coaching staff involved.”.
Suarez issued an apology on Thursday, stating: “Things happened right after the match that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify my reaction. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it. It’s not the image I want to portray, neither to my family, who are suffering because of my mistakes, nor to my club, which doesn’t deserve to be affected by something like this.”
(With AP Inputs)