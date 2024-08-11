Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will officially kick-off on September 13, 2024, marking the start 132 days after the last season's curtains were drawn. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will get their season underway as Shield holders after they topped the league with 48 points to win their first League Shield.
Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, won the ISL Cup handing Mohun Bagan a 3-1 defeat to secure their second Cup title.
Both the clubs have made some sensational signings and will enter the league as title contenders.
13 teams will battle it out in the upcoming season with 12 from the previous one, and reigning I-League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club.
All ISL clubs have started off their preparations for the season ahead in the Durand Cup 2024, except for Hyderabad FC.
All the matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema.