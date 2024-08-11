Football

Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will officially kick-off on September 13, 2024, marking the start 132 days after the curtains were drawn

ISL: Mohun Bagan wins League Shield
ISL: Mohun Bagan wins League Shield Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will officially kick-off on September 13, 2024, marking the start 132 days after the last season's curtains were drawn. (More Football News)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will get their season underway as Shield holders after they topped the league with 48 points to win their first League Shield.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, won the ISL Cup handing Mohun Bagan a 3-1 defeat to secure their second Cup title.

Both the clubs have made some sensational signings and will enter the league as title contenders.

13 teams will battle it out in the upcoming season with 12 from the previous one, and reigning I-League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club.

All ISL clubs have started off their preparations for the season ahead in the Durand Cup 2024, except for Hyderabad FC.

All the matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  2. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  3. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  4. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  5. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
  2. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  3. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  4. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
  5. SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  3. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  4. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  5. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  3. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  4. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  5. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13