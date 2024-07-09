Football

India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly

India women's football team will take on Myanmar women's in an international friendly. Here are the live streaming, squad, kick-off time and other details

AIFF
The Indian women's national football team in training. Photo: AIFF
info_icon

India will aim for a first win against Myanmar when they renew their rivalry against their higher-ranked neighbours in two away women's football friendlies beginning at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The 67th ranked Indians are winless in all five of their meetings with Myanmar (WR 54), losing four and drawing once.

The 67th ranked Indians are winless in all five of their meetings with Myanmar (WR 54), losing four and drawing once. But it's been five years since they faced Myanmar with the last one being a 3-3 in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Mandalay in 2019.

Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju and Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, all of them part of the current squad as well, scored in that fixture.

Prior to that, India suffered defeats on each of the four occasions at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers (2013), AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers (2015, 2018) and the Gold Cup (2019).

This will be India's second consecutive FIFA women's international match window facing a higher-ranked opponent.

India had previously faced 48th-ranked Uzbekistan in Tashkent on May 31 and June 4, losing 0-3 and drawing 0-0, respectively.

Myanmar have been out of action since the Asian Games in China last September.

They were knocked out of the group stage after losing to Korea Republic (0-3) and Philippines (0-3), and their only win came against Hong Kong (1-0). Before that, Myanmar finished runners-up to Vietnam in the Southeast Asian Games.

Live streaming details of India Women's vs Myanmar Women's International Friendly:

When is the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly match?

The India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will be played on Tuesday, July 9 at the Thuwunna Stadium.

What time will the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will kick-off?

The India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly?

There won't be any live telecast of the match on any Indian channels.

Where to live stream the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly?

The live streaming of the India women's vs Myanmar women's, international friendly will be available on the Pyone Play YouTube Channel.

Indian squad for Myanmar friendlies

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi,Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju,Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Aruna Bag.

Midfielders: Naorem Priyangka Devi, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Neha, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Mousumi Murmu

Forwards: Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Rimpa Haldar

(With PTI inputs)

