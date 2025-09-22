India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch

India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Preview, Squad, Where To Watch
The India U17 football team footballers celebrate after Rehan Ahmed's goal against Bhutan in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025.
  • India U17 face Pakistan in SAFF U17 Championship Group B decider

  • Match on 22 September at Racecourse International Stadium

  • Both teams have six points and identical goal difference

India's U17 football squad will face Pakistan in the final group-stage encounter of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025. This match, scheduled for Monday, September 22, at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, will determine Group B's top position. Although both teams have already secured their semi-final berths, this fixture carries significant weight in determining the outcome of the knockout phase and getting a favourable semi-final draw.

India U17 Vs Pakistan U17: Group B Standings

India and Pakistan enter this fixture with six points each and identical goal differences. India started their campaign with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Maldives, with five different players scoring. The Blue Colts then narrowly beat Bhutan 1-0 in a tight contest on Friday; substitute Rahan Ahmed's goal proved to be the decider.

The Indian squad remains aware of the psychological impact of their last meeting in this competition, when Pakistan secured a 2-1 win at U17 level in 2018, marking their first victory over India in this tournament.

Pakistan, in contrast, impressed with their fluid attacking play and clinical edge. They defeated Bhutan 4-0 before recording a commanding 5-2 victory against Maldives. These results highlight their ability to maintain pressure over 90 minutes. Pakistan currently hold a marginal advantage on goal difference over India, and they will look to build on that momentum in Colombo.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes' Approach

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes emphasises focus on the game plan over the significance of the occasion. He told the-aiff.com about the upcoming match: "An India-Pakistan game always brings excitement and attention, but we remind the boys to treat it like any other match." Fernandes added, "The focus should be on playing good football and executing our plan, rather than the occasion itself."

Fernandes urged his squad to maintain humility and concentration. "We’ve told the boys to stay humble and focused," he explained. "Every game in this tournament is different, and Pakistan will pose a new challenge. The key is to keep improving, stick to our game plan, and play with the same hunger we’ve shown so far."

The Indian camp remains wary of Pakistan’s sharpness in attack. Fernandes noted, "Pakistan are a strong side with good organisation and physicality. They’ve shown their quality in the tournament so far, and we know they will test us. It’s important that we match their intensity and convert our scoring chances."

India Vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match be telecast and live-streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in India.

India Squad For SAFF U17 Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Yumnam Maldino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thanggoumang Touthang, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

