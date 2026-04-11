India 0-1 Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Blue Tigresses Concede Early In Semi-Final Clash

India vs Kenya Live Score, FIFA Series 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Kenya women’s football match in Nairobi on April 11, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India vs Kenya live score Women’s FIFA Series 2026 semi-final updates highlights Nairobi
India women's football team in training ahead of their FIFA Series match against Kenya on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the women’s FIFA Series 2026 fixture between India and Kenya at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, April 11, 2026. For India, this is their first outing since a painful Asian Cup exit, which saw Amelia Valverde let go. Crispin Chhetri, back at the helm, will look to lead the Blue Tigresses with a statement win over hosts Kenya, with a place in the final on offer. Kenya, on the other hand, will be buoyed by home support in their capital and will look to use their physicality to advantage. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Kenya women’s football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 15' IND 0-1 KEN

A bit of injury concern for India as skipper Xaxa collides with a Kenyan player and goes down in pain holding her neck. The physios are on to the pitch and tending to her. Hopefully, it's nothing serious.

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 7' IND 0-1 KEN

India look really shaky at the moment, and Kenya almost double their lead. It was a similar routine, with a cross coming in from the left. Two Kenyan attackers came forward, but the shot from point blank range was straight at Hooda.

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 2' IND 0-1 KEN

Less than 70 seconds on the clock, and Kenya take the lead through Amunyolet. To be fair, a goal seemed like it was coming after a stunning start by the hosts, and Adhiambo's cross comes off the crossbar for the Kenyan forward to put into the back of the net.

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: KO | IND 0-0 KEN

After the national anthems are sung, the players take their formations on the pitch. The stadium is fairly full, with the home supporters making themselves heard with their colourful celebrations. Referee Josephine Nantongo blows her whistle, and it's India who get today's match underway.

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Kenya Playing XI

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: India Playing XI

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the women’s FIFA Series 2026 match between India and Kenya in Nairobi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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