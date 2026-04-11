India 0-1 Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: Blue Tigresses Concede Early In Semi-Final Clash

India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 15' IND 0-1 KEN
A bit of injury concern for India as skipper Xaxa collides with a Kenyan player and goes down in pain holding her neck. The physios are on to the pitch and tending to her. Hopefully, it's nothing serious.
India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 7' IND 0-1 KEN
India look really shaky at the moment, and Kenya almost double their lead. It was a similar routine, with a cross coming in from the left. Two Kenyan attackers came forward, but the shot from point blank range was straight at Hooda.
India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: 2' IND 0-1 KEN
Less than 70 seconds on the clock, and Kenya take the lead through Amunyolet. To be fair, a goal seemed like it was coming after a stunning start by the hosts, and Adhiambo's cross comes off the crossbar for the Kenyan forward to put into the back of the net.
India vs Kenya LIVE Score, FIFA Series 2026: KO | IND 0-0 KEN
After the national anthems are sung, the players take their formations on the pitch. The stadium is fairly full, with the home supporters making themselves heard with their colourful celebrations. Referee Josephine Nantongo blows her whistle, and it's India who get today's match underway.