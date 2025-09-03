Ilkay Gundogan Leaves Manchester City On Free Transfer For Galatasaray

Gundogan has left City for the second time to join Galatasaray
German international joins the Super Lig champs on a free
Ilkay Gundogan has left Manchester City for the second time after completing a permanent move to Galatasaray.
Gundogan has joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a free transfer from City, with the 34-year-old midfielder reportedly signing a two-year deal.
The former Germany international returned to Pep Guardiola's side last August after spending the 2023-24 season in LaLiga with Barcelona.
Gundogan made 54 appearances across all competitions in his second stint at the Etihad Stadium, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.
"I'm very happy. It's a proud day for me and my family. We're very excited. We're very happy to be here," Gundogan told reporters when he first arrived in Istanbul.
"Hopefully, we'll adapt to the team quickly, meet my teammates and play some fun football.
"There were transfer talks, but I wasn't keen on anything. Talks with Galatasaray started in May or June. There were other issues. They sorted out [Victor] Osimhen and [Leroy] Sane.
"We had to wait a bit, but thankfully, we'll make all the signings on the last day and become part of the Galatasaray family.
"Sane and I are good friends. We play well together. I met with Coach Okan [Buruk] two days ago. After that, everything moved very quickly.
"I'm looking forward to working with him. I'm very happy. It's a very proud day. We've returned home. We're very happy about that.
"It's a great pride to be a part of the Galatasaray community. We've reunited. I'm looking forward to the moment I put on that jersey and step into the stadium."
Gundogan has become Galatasaray's seventh signing of the summer, and follows compatriot and former City team-mate Leroy Sane to the club, after he joined from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.
Okan Buruk's side have made a flying start to their 2025-26 league campaign, winning all four of their matches, including a 3-1 win over Rizespor on Saturday.
Gundogan could make his debut on September 14 against Eyupspor, with Galatasaray kicking off their Champions League campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt four days later.