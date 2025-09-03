Ilkay Gundogan Leaves Manchester City On Free Transfer For Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing for Manchester City in 2016 and spent seven years there before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ilkay-Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan has joined Galatasaray from Manchester City
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gundogan has left City for the second time to join Galatasaray

  • German international joins the Super Lig champs on a free

  • Gundogan made 54 appearances across all competitions in his second stint at the Etihad Stadium

Ilkay Gundogan has left Manchester City for the second time after completing a permanent move to Galatasaray. 

Gundogan has joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a free transfer from City, with the 34-year-old midfielder reportedly signing a two-year deal. 

The former Germany international returned to Pep Guardiola's side last August after spending the 2023-24 season in LaLiga with Barcelona. 

Gundogan made 54 appearances across all competitions in his second stint at the Etihad Stadium, scoring five goals and registering eight assists. 

"I'm very happy. It's a proud day for me and my family. We're very excited. We're very happy to be here," Gundogan told reporters when he first arrived in Istanbul.

"Hopefully, we'll adapt to the team quickly, meet my teammates and play some fun football.

"There were transfer talks, but I wasn't keen on anything. Talks with Galatasaray started in May or June. There were other issues. They sorted out [Victor] Osimhen and [Leroy] Sane.

"We had to wait a bit, but thankfully, we'll make all the signings on the last day and become part of the Galatasaray family.

"Sane and I are good friends. We play well together. I met with Coach Okan [Buruk] two days ago. After that, everything moved very quickly.

Related Content
Related Content

"I'm looking forward to working with him. I'm very happy. It's a very proud day. We've returned home. We're very happy about that.

"It's a great pride to be a part of the Galatasaray community. We've reunited. I'm looking forward to the moment I put on that jersey and step into the stadium." 

Gundogan has become Galatasaray's seventh signing of the summer, and follows compatriot and former City team-mate Leroy Sane to the club, after he joined from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. 

Okan Buruk's side have made a flying start to their 2025-26 league campaign, winning all four of their matches, including a 3-1 win over Rizespor on Saturday. 

Gundogan could make his debut on September 14 against Eyupspor, with Galatasaray kicking off their Champions League campaign away to Eintracht Frankfurt four days later. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Djokovic Vs Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 QF: Serbian Wins In Four Sets To Set Up Alcaraz Clash In Semis

  2. US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

  4. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

  5. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  4. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  5. US Supreme Court To Look Into Trump's Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI