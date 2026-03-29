Premier League: Relegation-Threatened Tottenham Parts Ways With Interim Coach Igor Tudor

Summary of this article
Tudor came in as replacement of Thomas Frank after the club's poor form in the PL
The Croat failed to win any of his seven matches in-charge
Spurs are one place and one point above the relegation zone
Igor Tudor has left his role as Tottenham interim coach after seven matches in charge.
A club statement on Sunday afternoon read: “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for head coach Igor Tudor to leave the club with immediate effect.”
Tottenham thanked Tudor for his work and said “An update on a new head coach will be provided in due course.”
“Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly,” the club said in a statement.
Tudor’s exit leaves Spurs without a head coach heading into the final seven games of the Premier League season, with the London club just one place and one point above the relegation zone.
Their next match is at Sunderland on April 12.