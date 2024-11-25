Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2024-25: Visiting Juggernauts Outclass Nizams 6-0 At Home

From the opening whistle, Odisha took control of the game, with Isak Vanlalruatfela's early strike setting the tone in the 12th minute

Hyderabad FC Vs Odisha FC
Odisha FC players celebrating after winning against Hyderabad FC. Photo: ISL
Odisha FC delivered a stunning performance, outclassing Hyderabad FC 6-0 in their away fixture at Gachibowli Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2024, in the Indian Super League. (More Football News)

The game started with both teams searching for an early breakthrough, but it was Odisha who surged ahead. Isak Vanlalruatfela struck in the 12th minute, delivering a right-footed shot from close range into the bottom left corner. The goal was set up by a brilliant assist from Hugo Boumous, opening the scoring for Odisha FC.

From then on, the momentum shifted, and the crowd fell silent. In the 30th minute, Diego Maurício doubled Odisha's lead with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, placing it perfectly into the centre of the goal for their second.

With two goals already putting Hyderabad in an uphill battle, things took a turn for the worse in the 51st minute. An own goal by Lalbiakhlua Jongte handed Odisha a gift, making it Hyderabad FC 0, Odisha FC 3. The blunder proved costly for the hosts, further extending the visitors' lead.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Odisha FC launched a goal spree. In the 70th minute, Mourtada Fall struck with a brilliant header, assisted by Ahmed Jahouh from a corner.

Just five minutes later, in the 75th minute, Lalthathanga Khawlhring added another, while Rahim Ali sealed the deal with a goal in the 89th minute. Hyderabad FC seemed more like spectators as Odisha FC dominated the match, with the hosts being played off the park.

