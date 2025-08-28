Bayern Munich edged past Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 in the DFL-Pokal
Harry Kane scored a 94th-minute winner for Bayern
Bayern registered 22 shots and 3.87 expected goals
Harry Kane acknowledged Bayern Munich have plenty to work on after his 94th-minute winner spared their blushes against Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFL-Pokal.
Bayern's third-tier opponents looked to be down and out when goals from Kane and Michael Olise opened up a 2-0 lead in Wednesday's first-round tie at BRITA-Arena.
However, two goals in six minutes from Wiesbaden captain Fatih Kaya threatened to force extra time, with Kane seeing a 76th-minute penalty repelled by Florian Stritzel.
But the England captain atoned deep into second-half stoppage time, as he nodded a deep cross from Josip Stanisic home to break Wiesbaden's hearts.
Speaking to Bayern's website afterwards, Kane said: "It was a crazy game, sometimes that's what the cup brings.
"We were in complete control and should've been two or three goals in front in the first half. We had some big chances to settle it in the second half too.
"They kept going and knew they could turn the momentum with one goal. We then had to show character to stay calm in the final 15 minutes.
"Luckily, we managed to get the goal at the end. We know we have some things to improve. We've done our job, which was the most important thing, and now we look forward."
Bayern's victory was ultimately deserved as the Bundesliga champions fired off 22 shots to the hosts' six, hitting the target with 15 of their attempts.
Bayern also racked up 3.87 expected goals (xG) to Wiesbaden's 1.13, their most in a DFL-Pokal match since they thrashed fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the first round of the 2021-22 tournament under Julian Nagelsmann (5.86 xG).
Asked if Bayern had gotten lucky with Kane's late goal, captain Joshua Kimmich said: "It wasn't luck. We should've wrapped it up earlier.
"The number of chances was extremely high, but when you don't put them away, that's what happens. It was important that we then stayed calm.
"In the past, we often lost our nerve towards the end. That why I'm glad we stayed patient."
Vincent Kompany's team, who opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 6-0 rout of RB Leipzig last Friday, visit Augsburg for their next game on Saturday.