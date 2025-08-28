Wehen Wiesbaden 2-3 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten ‘Have Some Things To Improve’, Says Harry Kane

DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich in the 3-2 win, including a 94th-minute winner against third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Harry Kane
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Harry Kane celebrates his winning goal.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich edged past Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 in the DFL-Pokal

  • Harry Kane scored a 94th-minute winner for Bayern

  • Bayern registered 22 shots and 3.87 expected goals

Harry Kane acknowledged Bayern Munich have plenty to work on after his 94th-minute winner spared their blushes against Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFL-Pokal.

Bayern's third-tier opponents looked to be down and out when goals from Kane and Michael Olise opened up a 2-0 lead in Wednesday's first-round tie at BRITA-Arena.

However, two goals in six minutes from Wiesbaden captain Fatih Kaya threatened to force extra time, with Kane seeing a 76th-minute penalty repelled by Florian Stritzel.

But the England captain atoned deep into second-half stoppage time, as he nodded a deep cross from Josip Stanisic home to break Wiesbaden's hearts.

Speaking to Bayern's website afterwards, Kane said: "It was a crazy game, sometimes that's what the cup brings. 

"We were in complete control and should've been two or three goals in front in the first half. We had some big chances to settle it in the second half too. 

"They kept going and knew they could turn the momentum with one goal. We then had to show character to stay calm in the final 15 minutes. 

"Luckily, we managed to get the goal at the end. We know we have some things to improve. We've done our job, which was the most important thing, and now we look forward."

Related Content
Related Content
info_icon

Bayern's victory was ultimately deserved as the Bundesliga champions fired off 22 shots to the hosts' six, hitting the target with 15 of their attempts.

Bayern also racked up 3.87 expected goals (xG) to Wiesbaden's 1.13, their most in a DFL-Pokal match since they thrashed fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the first round of the 2021-22 tournament under Julian Nagelsmann (5.86 xG).

Asked if Bayern had gotten lucky with Kane's late goal, captain Joshua Kimmich said: "It wasn't luck. We should've wrapped it up earlier. 

"The number of chances was extremely high, but when you don't put them away, that's what happens. It was important that we then stayed calm.

"In the past, we often lost our nerve towards the end. That why I'm glad we stayed patient."

Vincent Kompany's team, who opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 6-0 rout of RB Leipzig last Friday, visit Augsburg for their next game on Saturday. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  3. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

  4. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  4. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  2. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  3. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  4. SFI And AISA Declare Alliance For DUSU Polls

  5. Builder Arrested After Atleast 5 Dead And 9 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue After Building Collapsed In Virar

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms