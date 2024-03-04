Football

Indian Super League 2023-24: Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC Share Spoils In 2-2 Draw

Winless Hyderabad FC, the 2021-22 Indian Super League champions, are rooted at the bottom of the 12-team football league table with five points while NorthEast United are eighth with 20 points from 17 outings (four wins, eight draws)

PTI
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
NorthEast United
Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute to give NorthEast United FC the lead against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match. Photo: NorthEast United
Hyderabad FC struck twice late in the second half to hold NorthEast United FC to a 2-2 draw at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League in Hyderabad on Monday. (More Football News)

Parthib Gogoi brought an end to his nine-match-long streak without finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

Picking the ball down the centre against a haphazard Hyderabad FC backline, he backed his instincts to go for the goal from distance, and converted the effort to secure his fourth strike of the season.

The home team’s defence never really came to the fore tonight, and it reflected in the second essay of the game as well. Seasoned goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani ensured that NorthEast United FC didn’t add more to their tally, making three saves and completing an impressive 92% of his 26 passes in this match.

However, there is little he could have done to prevent the own goal that Hyderabad FC defender Alex Saji scored six minutes into the second half, giving the Juan Pedro Benali-coached side a decisive lead in the contest.

However, Hyderabad FC and their trust in their youngsters paid off tonight. The side didn’t let their shoulders down, and instead gave it their all to bag all they could from the game.

It started with Makhan Chothe ending his goal drought in the 70th minute. Chothe had taken 17 shots without scoring a goal this season, and it took a headed effort from a cross by Abdul Rabeeh to cut the deficit for starters.

Hyderabad FC carried on that momentum, and so did Chothe. From a long throw in, the ball ended up at his feet and the youngster launched a strong shot from the inside channel of the left flank. His shot was blocked by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu, but the ball deflected to Joao Victor who was positioned merely yards away from goal.

Victor merely tapped the ball in to equalise and make this only the fifth game from which Hyderabad FC picked up a point from in this game.

