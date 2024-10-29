Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Hyderabad lie in 11th place in the points table, while Mohun Bagan are perched at the third spot. Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture - head-to-head, squads and telecast details

Hyderabad FC beat Mohammedan Sporting Indian Super League
Hyderabad FC beat Mohammedan Sporting by a 4-0 margin in their previous Indian Super League 2024-25 match. Photo: ISL/FSDL
The opening game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 7 pits Hyderabad FC (HFC) against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) on Wednesday (October 30) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the ISL football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Hyderabad had thrashed Mohammedan Sporting by a 4-0 margin in their previous match, while Mohun Bagan, too, blanked arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 in their last ISL clash.

The hosts, thus notched up their opening win of ISL 2024-25 in their last encounter while secured their third win in five games. Hyderabad currently lie in 11th place in the points table with four points, while Mohun Bagan are perched at the third spot with 10 points.

Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25. - ISL | FDSL
Mohammedan Sporting 0-4 Hyderabad FC, ISL: Goal-Frenzied Nawabs Notch Up Season's First Win

BY Uzma Fatima

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 12 encounters in the ISL, Mohun Bagan have won six matches, while Hyderabad have emerged victorious two times, with four matches ending in a draw.

ISL 2024: Dimitrios Petratos (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL: Mariners 'Torch' Bitter Rivals 2-0 In Kolkata Derby - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm IST at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

