The opening game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 7 pits Hyderabad FC (HFC) against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) on Wednesday (October 30) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the ISL football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
Hyderabad had thrashed Mohammedan Sporting by a 4-0 margin in their previous match, while Mohun Bagan, too, blanked arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 in their last ISL clash.
The hosts, thus notched up their opening win of ISL 2024-25 in their last encounter while secured their third win in five games. Hyderabad currently lie in 11th place in the points table with four points, while Mohun Bagan are perched at the third spot with 10 points.
Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
In their previous 12 encounters in the ISL, Mohun Bagan have won six matches, while Hyderabad have emerged victorious two times, with four matches ending in a draw.
Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm IST at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.