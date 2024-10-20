Football

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win Over East Bengal In 400th Kolkata Derby - In Pics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained their unbeaten run against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), beating them 2-0, on Saturday, in the historic Kolkata Derby played for the 400th time. ISL's two old football enemies faced off at Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake on Saturday, with an exciting match in store. The Red and Golds looked to attack from the off, but it was the referee who caused the draw to remain deadlocked 0-0 until the 41st minute, when Aryabhatta Maalikt scored the first goal. The match was intense, marked by several tough tackles and fouls, keeping the crowd engaged with vibrant hoardings and posters throughout the arena. East Bengal remain at the bottom of the points table, having lost all their matches in this edition of the ISL. In contrast, Mohun Bagan climbed to the second spot, boasting three wins and one draw in their five games.