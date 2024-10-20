Football

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win Over East Bengal In 400th Kolkata Derby - In Pics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained their unbeaten run against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), beating them 2-0, on Saturday, in the historic Kolkata Derby played for the 400th time. ISL's two old football enemies faced off at Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake on Saturday, with an exciting match in store. The Red and Golds looked to attack from the off, but it was the referee who caused the draw to remain deadlocked 0-0 until the 41st minute, when Aryabhatta Maalikt scored the first goal. The match was intense, marked by several tough tackles and fouls, keeping the crowd engaged with vibrant hoardings and posters throughout the arena. East Bengal remain at the bottom of the points table, having lost all their matches in this edition of the ISL. In contrast, Mohun Bagan climbed to the second spot, boasting three wins and one draw in their five games.

ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_1
ISL 2024: Dimitrios Petratos (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Dimitrios Petratos (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

2/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_3
ISL 2024: Supporters celebrate after Mohun Bagan Super Giant won | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Supporters celebrate after Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match against East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

3/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_3
ISL 2024: Dimitrios Petratos (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant tries to score a goal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Dimitrios Petratos (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant tries to score a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

4/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_Ashis Rai
ISL 2024: Ashis Rai (44) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Provat Lakra (3) of East Bengal FC vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ashis Rai (44) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Provat Lakra (3) of East Bengal FC vie for the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

5/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_Jamie Maclaren
ISL 2024: Jamie Maclaren (29) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Jamie Maclaren (29) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

6/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_Kolkata Derby
ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

7/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_Vishal Kaith
ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant goalkeeper Vishal Kaith catches the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant goalkeeper Vishal Kaith catches the ball during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

8/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_2
ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

9/9
ISL 2024 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Football photo gallery_Supporters of East Bengal
ISL 2024: Supporters of East Bengal FC hold a tifos | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Supporters of East Bengal FC hold a tifos during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 football match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

