Football

Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Hamer And Mccallum Goals Send Blades Third

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Sam McCallum were enough to give Chris Wilder's side victory and send them up to third in the table

Sam McCallum celebrates his goal.
Sheffield United continued their fine start to the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win away to Hull City. (More Football News)

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Sam McCallum were enough to give Chris Wilder's side victory and send them up to third in the table.

The home side made an encouraging start to the game but fell behind after a stunning Blades counter-attack, with Callum O'Hare driving forward before playing in Hamer, who gave keeper Ivor Pandur no chance with a neat finish.

Hull went close to equalising through Abdulkadir Omar's free-kick, but he was thwarted by a flying save from Michael Cooper in the Sheffield United goal.

The away side doubled their advantage in the second half as substitute McCallum swept in a fine effort from Andre Brooks' cutback.

Marvin Mehlem nearly handed the Tigers a way back into the encounter, but his header crashed against the crossbar, leaving Hull 19th in the table, still without a league win this campaign.

Data debrief: Blades make best start in 12 years

With three wins and two draws under their belt in the Championship, Sheffield United will be proud of how they have adapted to life back in the second tier.

It marks their best start to a campaign since the 2012-13 season, which saw them go unbeaten in their first 16 games in League One.

Wilder also continued his good record as Blades boss at MKM stadium, winning a fourth successive match away to Hull after losing in February 2018, in his first spell in charge.

