Football

Hansi Flick, New Barcelona Manager, Feels Possession-Based Style Makes Him Ideal Boss

Hansi Flick, who won two Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League during a two-year spell with Bayern Munich, is committed to conforming to Barcelona's traditions

Former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick.
info_icon

Hansi Flick believes the philosophy and principles of Barcelona closely resemble his own and is excited to get started after succeeding Xavi at Camp Nou. (More Football News)

On Wednesday, Barca confirmed former Bayern Munich boss Flick had signed a two-year contract to take over as head coach following Xavi's surprise dismissal. 

Hansi Flick will take over at Camp Nou. - null
Hansi Flick Replaces Xavi As Barcelona Manager After Hernandez's U-Turn Sacking

BY Stats Perform

Xavi had initially announced his departure in January, only for president Joan Laporta to convince him to conduct a U-turn and commit his future to the club. Amid reports of unrest behind the scenes, Barca then decided to part ways with the former midfielder.

Flick, who won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during a two-year spell with Bayern, is committed to conforming to Barca's traditions.

"It's a big honour and a dream for me to sign my contract here in Barcelona, with this amazing club," he told the club's media channels.

"The club is unbelievable. In the hours I was here in Barcelona, it has been amazing. Everyone loves the club and wants to have success.

"The philosophy they have for the club, it's similar to mine, with more possession and really attacking football. These are the things I love.

"Barcelona has one of the best academies in the world, a mix between some of the best players in the world and young, talented players. 

"I won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger for titles is really big. I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together."

Flick's Bayern side were known for their high-pressing, possession-based brand of football. 

Between his appointment in November 2019 and his exit in June 2021, they averaged the highest possession share in the Bundesliga (62.55 per cent) and won the ball in the final third 489 times, 172 clear of Borussia Dortmund, who were second by that metric (317).

They also led the way for wins (45), total shots (1,023) and goals (174) in that span, averaging exactly three goals per Bundesliga outing.

Barca will hope Flick's arrival gets more out of Robert Lewandowski, who set the Bundesliga's single-season goal record under him in 2020-21, netting 41 times in 29 matches.

