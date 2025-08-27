Grimsby Town face Manchester United in the English Football League Cup 2025-26 second round match
Grimsby Town welcome Manchester United to Blundell Park for a rare and historic clash in the second round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup 2025-26 on Thursday (August 28, 2025), India time. Watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, English League Cup match tonight.
This match promises a unique blend of nostalgia and ambition, of course. And the Mariners will aim to use their home advantage and historical spirit to deliver a memorable performance against top-flight opposition.
In the first round of the Carabao Cup, Grimsby Town secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Jaze Kabia continued his impressive scoring streak during that match, further boosting the team's confidence.
In League Two action, Grimsby have recorded wins against Crawley, Newport, and Walsall, and also managed to hold Accrington to a draw. This consistent run of results has set a positive tone for their campaign. Moreover, the Mariners will relish the opportunity to test themselves against Premier League opposition.
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are still searching for their first win of the season as the Red Devils prepare for this EFL Cup clash. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Fulham in their first two Premier League outings. These results have left United eager to kickstart their campaign. A win is still a win.
Despite their early struggles in the league, Man United possess a squad filled with talented players. Key players such as Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are expected to have a dominant say in this cup tie. The team will be focused on avoiding an upset against lower-league opposition and will look to assert their quality on the pitch.
Manchester United, six-time EFL Cup winners, will be favourites to win the second round match on Thursday.
Grimsby Town Vs Manchester United Head-to-Head Record
This fixture between Grimsby Town and Manchester United marks their first competitive meeting in 77 years. The last time these two sides faced each other was in 1948 in League Division One, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the 37 previous meetings, Manchester United hold a slight advantage with 16 wins compared to Grimsby's 15, while six matches have ended in draws. As these stats tell, the rivalry between these clubs is deeply rooted in early 20th-century football history.
However, the current gap between the two teams is significant, with Manchester United now established as a global powerhouse and Grimsby competing in League Two, the fourth tier in the English football hierarchy.
Grimsby Town Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details
When is the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match being played?
The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match being played?
The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be played at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes, England.
Where to watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match live online?
The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the UK, fans can watch the match live online on ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, STV Player, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, and BBC Radio 5 Live.
Where to watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match live telecast?
The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In the UK, fans can watch the match live on ITV 1UK, STV Scotland, and UTV channels.