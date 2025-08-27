Grimsby Town Vs Man United Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, English Football League Cup 2025-26 Second Round: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Grimsby Town vs Manchester United English Football League Cup 2025-26 second round
Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in action for Manchester United against Fulham in the English Premier League 2025-26. | Photo: X/ManUtd
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Grimsby Town face Manchester United in the English Football League Cup 2025-26 second round match

  • Find out when and where the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

Grimsby Town welcome Manchester United to Blundell Park for a rare and historic clash in the second round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup 2025-26 on Thursday (August 28, 2025), India time. Watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, English League Cup match tonight.

This match promises a unique blend of nostalgia and ambition, of course. And the Mariners will aim to use their home advantage and historical spirit to deliver a memorable performance against top-flight opposition.

In the first round of the Carabao Cup, Grimsby Town secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Jaze Kabia continued his impressive scoring streak during that match, further boosting the team's confidence.

In League Two action, Grimsby have recorded wins against Crawley, Newport, and Walsall, and also managed to hold Accrington to a draw. This consistent run of results has set a positive tone for their campaign. Moreover, the Mariners will relish the opportunity to test themselves against Premier League opposition.

Related Content
Related Content

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United are still searching for their first win of the season as the Red Devils prepare for this EFL Cup clash. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Fulham in their first two Premier League outings. These results have left United eager to kickstart their campaign. A win is still a win.

Despite their early struggles in the league, Man United possess a squad filled with talented players. Key players such as Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are expected to have a dominant say in this cup tie. The team will be focused on avoiding an upset against lower-league opposition and will look to assert their quality on the pitch.

Manchester United, six-time EFL Cup winners, will be favourites to win the second round match on Thursday.

Grimsby Town Vs Manchester United Head-to-Head Record

This fixture between Grimsby Town and Manchester United marks their first competitive meeting in 77 years. The last time these two sides faced each other was in 1948 in League Division One, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the 37 previous meetings, Manchester United hold a slight advantage with 16 wins compared to Grimsby's 15, while six matches have ended in draws. As these stats tell, the rivalry between these clubs is deeply rooted in early 20th-century football history.

However, the current gap between the two teams is significant, with Manchester United now established as a global powerhouse and Grimsby competing in League Two, the fourth tier in the English football hierarchy.

Grimsby Town Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details

When is the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match being played?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match being played?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be played at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes, England.

Where to watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match live online?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

In the UK, fans can watch the match live online on ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, Sky Go Extra, STV Player, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Where to watch the Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match live telecast?

The Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26 second round match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In the UK, fans can watch the match live on ITV 1UK, STV Scotland, and UTV channels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Lloyd Harris Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  3. The Tariff Logjam

  4. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  4. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch