Gregg Berhalter Sacked As USA Head Coach After Early Copa America Exit

Gregg Berhalter has been relieved of his duties as the USA head coach following their early Copa America exit on home soil. (More Football News)
The USA got off to a promising start in Group C, winning their opening match against Bolivia 2-0.
However, a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Uruguay meant they finished third, missing out on a spot in the knockout stages.
Those results raised doubts over Berhalter's future with the team, despite it being believed he would lead them out at the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.
He was the first American to coach the team having played for them in the World Cup and was initially hired in December 2018.
Berhalter led the USA to the knockout stages of the World Cup in 2022, before leaving his role when his contract expired at the end of that year. He was then rehired in June 2023.
Across his two spells, the 50-year-old led the team to three Concacaf Nations League titles in 2020, 2023 and 2024 and won 44 of his 74 games in charge.