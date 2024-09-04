Football

Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson

Jack Grealish should prepare for jeers
Jack Grealish can expect a frosty reception should he feature for England against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, so says Callum Robinson. (More Football News)

Grealish, who was omitted from England's Euro 2024 squad, has returned to the Three Lions fold under interim manager Lee Carsley.

And with Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden having withdrawn from the squad due to illness, it seems likely Grealish could start on the left for England against Ireland in Saturday's Nations League clash in Dublin.

Grealish, who has Irish grandparents, represented Ireland at underage level before switching allegiance to England in 2015.

And Ireland striker Robinson, who played alongside Grealish at Aston Villa, would not be surprised if jeers from the Irish crowd were directed at the 28-year-old.

"I'd be surprised if he doesn't because I think he gets booed anywhere he goes anyway – even in England," said Robinson, who himself switched allegiance from England to Ireland.

"I think he'll be getting ready for a bit of abuse but that's part of it, it's part of the game. He's old enough and with being a senior player now, that stuff's going to come.

"As I said, he gets it in English games [in the Premier League], I don't think there will be any change on Saturday, I think he will be getting it."

Ireland are set to host England for the first time since a goalless draw in a friendly in June 2015.

In a competitive match, this is the first time England have played in Ireland since a November 1990 Euros qualifier, which finished 1-1.

England won their last meeting with Ireland in November 2020 – the Three Lions have not won consecutive games against them since doing so with wins in 1980 and 1985.

