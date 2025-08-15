Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture On TV And Online

Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26: Get live streaming and preview for the Matchday 1 fixture between Girona and Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2025-26, to be played on Friday, 15 August at Estadi Montilivi

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture
Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Gironistes celebrating a win. File Photo
  • La Liga 2025-26 kicks off with Girona hosting Rayo Vallecano

  • Girona finished 16th last season; Rayo Vallecano 8th with a Conference League playoff spot

  • Both had busy pre-seasons; Girona’s reschedule request denied

The Spanish La Liga 2025-26 season kicks off today (August 15, 2025) with a clash between Girona and Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia. Watch the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano football match live tonight.

Last season, Girona finished 16th in the 20-team league, but they were only one point above the relegation zone. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, secured a UEFA Conference League playoff round spot after finishing eighth.

Both teams had busy pre-season runs. Girona faced faced Espanyol (0-0), Olympique Marseille (0-2), Deportivo Alaves (1-0), Wolves (2-1), and Napoli (2-3), while Inigo Perez's Vallecano played against Genk (1-1), PEC Zwolle (0-5), West Brom (2-3), and Sunderland (0-3).

It's worth noting that Michel's Girona had requested a schedule change for tonight's match to mitigate the high temperature, but both their appeals were rejected by the league.

Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano: Head-To-Head Record

Rayo Vallecano beat Girona 2-1 the last time they met in La Liga after a goalless draw in the corresponding fixture. The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano head-to-head record, however, is pretty tight. Girona lead 12-11 in their previous 30 meetings.

Girona Vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming

When to watch Girona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?

The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture will be played on Friday, 15 August at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Girona vs Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?

The 2025/26 La Liga season will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no live broadcast of the matches in India.

Published At:
