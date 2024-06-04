Gibraltar 0-2 Scotland, International Friendly: Ryan Christie, Che Adams Strike To End Tartan Army's Winless Run

Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Che Adams secured a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly, ending a seven-game winless run. (More Football News)
Adams added some gloss to the scoreline late on, latching onto John McGinn's cross to rifle into the top corner after Ryan Christie had put them ahead in the 58th minute.
In the first half, it looked like it was not going to be Scotland's day, as they wastefully spurned a host of chances, with Grant Hanley failing to convert a hat-trick of opportunities.
Though they ended their winless run, there was still cause for concern for Steve Clarke as Liam Cooper, on as a half-time substitute, was forced off injured in the 77th minute.
Data Debrief: Ending goal droughts
Christie's opener was his first goal for Scotland in 15 international appearances since netting against Republic of Ireland in September 2022.
Meanwhile, Adams is making a case to start in the Euros after Lyndon Dykes was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury. He scored his sixth goal for Scotland on his 30th appearance, and his first since June 2022 against Armenia.