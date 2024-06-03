Football

Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Unsure On Fitness

Frenkie de Jong was included in Ronald Koeman's final 26-man Netherlands squad for the Euros despite an ankle issue preventing him from featuring for Barcelona since April 21

Frenkie de Jong's last outing came in El Clasico on April 21.
Frenkie de Jong is unsure whether he will be fit for the Netherlands' Euro 2024 opener against Poland as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. (More Football News)

De Jong was included in Ronald Koeman's final 26-man squad for the Euros despite an ankle issue preventing him from featuring for Barcelona since April 21.

The midfielder was limited to just 30 appearances in all competitions through 2023-24, as the Blaugrana finished a distant second to Real Madrid in LaLiga and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.  

He is yet to join in with team training despite linking up with his international team-mates ahead of warm-up matches against Canada and Iceland.

Speaking to reporters after going through an individual session on Sunday, De Jong said: "I'm not fit yet, so I can't say I'm doing well.

"The ankle is fine in itself but it just needs to recover properly because it shouldn't become something chronic. 

"I'm not doing anything with the team yet. I am doing physio and recovery training, individual training. 

"We just have to wait and see how the ankle goes. Then we will see when I can join in."

Asked if he expected to face Poland in the Oranje's Group D opener on June 16, De Jong said: "That is always the question. 

"If you are not completely fit now and are not training with the group, then the question is always when and if you will make it. No one knows exactly.

"I really cannot say when. That's not because I don't want to and know it myself. It's just difficult to say."

Euro 2024 will be the Netherlands' 11th participation at UEFA's flagship international tournament, and they won the competition when it was last hosted solely in Germany, beating the Soviet Union in the 1988 final.

