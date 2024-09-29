Football

Genoa 0-3 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic Double Ends Goal-Drought To Send Visitors Top Of Serie A

Vlahovic scored Juventus' first goal in four games when he converted from the spot after they were awarded a penalty for a handball following the restart

Dusan-Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his brace over Genoa
info_icon

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus to a 3-0 win at Genoa in Serie A as Thiago Motta's side moved top of the standings. (More Football News)

Vlahovic scored Juventus' first goal in four games when he converted from the spot after they were awarded a penalty for a handball following the restart.

He added his second in the 55th minute from a tight angle after Teun Koopmeiners found the Serbian striker on the edge of the box with a deep cross-field pass.

Substitute Francisco Conceicao then sealed the win with a low, one-touch finish late on.

Thiago Motta is relishing his return to Genoa with Juventus this weekend - null
No Love Lost For Juventus Boss Thiago Motta Ahead Of Genoa Return

BY Stats Perform

The game in Genoa was played behind closed doors after crowd violence during their Coppa Italia fixture against Serie B side Sampdoria left more than 50 people injured.

Juventus, who drew each of their last three league games 0-0, top the table with 12 points from six games, one point ahead of second-placed Torino who host Lazio on Sunday.

Data Debrief: Vlahovic gets Juventus firing

Vlahovic broke the deadlock today and is now only one of the two players to score at least two braces in Serie A this season, level with Marcus Thuram.

The Serb was bound to score from the sport having converted 18 of his 22 penalties taken in Serie A, including his last three in 2024.

Fellow goalscorer Conceicao scored 8252 days after his father, Sergio, last bagged in Serie A on 24 February 2002, for Inter against Udinese.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  2. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE
  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs SA-W Match
  4. Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League Match 30
Football News
  1. Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: First Win Of The Season A 'Relief' For Toffees Boss Sean Dyche
  2. Genoa 0-3 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic Double Ends Goal-Drought To Send Visitors Top Of Serie A
  3. Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Robert Andrich, Aleksandar Pavlovic Stunners Ensure Spoils Are Shared
  4. Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Spot-Kick Sends Reds To Top Of The Premier League
  5. NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Rejig: Udhayanidhi To Swear In As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji To Return To Council Of Ministers | Details
  2. J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam
  3. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
  4. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  5. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Launches Crew-9, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series