Genoa 0-3 Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic Double Ends Goal-Drought To Send Visitors Top Of Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus to a 3-0 win at Genoa in Serie A as Thiago Motta's side moved top of the standings. (More Football News)
Vlahovic scored Juventus' first goal in four games when he converted from the spot after they were awarded a penalty for a handball following the restart.
He added his second in the 55th minute from a tight angle after Teun Koopmeiners found the Serbian striker on the edge of the box with a deep cross-field pass.
Substitute Francisco Conceicao then sealed the win with a low, one-touch finish late on.
The game in Genoa was played behind closed doors after crowd violence during their Coppa Italia fixture against Serie B side Sampdoria left more than 50 people injured.
Juventus, who drew each of their last three league games 0-0, top the table with 12 points from six games, one point ahead of second-placed Torino who host Lazio on Sunday.
Data Debrief: Vlahovic gets Juventus firing
Vlahovic broke the deadlock today and is now only one of the two players to score at least two braces in Serie A this season, level with Marcus Thuram.
The Serb was bound to score from the sport having converted 18 of his 22 penalties taken in Serie A, including his last three in 2024.
Fellow goalscorer Conceicao scored 8252 days after his father, Sergio, last bagged in Serie A on 24 February 2002, for Inter against Udinese.