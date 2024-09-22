Fulham 3-1 Newcastle United, EPL: Howe Blames Slow Start For Magpies' Loss

Eddie Howe blamed a poor first-half performance from Newcastle United as they fell to a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Magpies' four-game unbeaten run to begin the season - their best top-flight start in 29 years - was ended at Craven Cottage.
Raul Jimenez gave Fulham the lead with less than five minutes played and Emile Smith Rowe added a second 17 minutes later.
Harvey Barnes gave Newcastle hope a minute into the second period, but Reiss Nelson sealed the three points for the home side in added time.
Asked if his side ultimately lost the game in the first half, Howe told BBC Sport: "I think we did. It was a slow start and the first goal was a killer blow for us.
"It was a poor goal for us to concede; we need to do much better. The first half was difficult and we looked stretched in our defending.
"Second half we were much better and we scored a great goal. We thought we could turn the game around. We had our chances and ultimately the third goal killed the game."
Victory for Fulham was their first over Newcastle in the Premier League since March 2014, having previously gone eight without a win in this fixture.
None of Newcastle's 17 visits to Fulham in the Premier League have ended in a draw - the most times an exact fixture has been played in the division without a single stalemate.
Fabian Schar could have changed that in south London, only to fire into the side-netting after pouncing on a slack pass from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Howe admits things could have turned out a whole lot different had centre-back Schar taken his big chance with the scoreline at 2-1.
"We won the ball back high and Fabian had the chance to score - unfortunately he didn't take it," Howe said.
"Games swing on big moments. The character and attitude was better in that second period but we have to learn our lessons from the first half.
"We have to start the game better and be more front footed and more dominant in our performance."
Howe made a double change at the interval, with Jacob Murphy making an instant impact as he became the first half-time substitute to assist a goal in the opening minute of a Premier League game since Marc Albrighton for Leicester City against Watford in May 2022.
That goal was ironically also scored by Barnes, but Nelson ensured there would be no comeback as he fired home following a poor Bruno Guimaraes clearance.
Fulham are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League games - their longest run without defeat since February 2023.
"It was very good performance from us," Fulham boss Marco Silva said. "Looking at all over the pitch and the whole game, I think we were the team who deserved to win the game.
"It was a very good first half in our image. I like us to play, creating problems in different ways for the opposition and really enjoying to embrace the challenge in front of us.
"We built from the back and every time we arrived in central areas. We should have scored more goals from the moments we created."