Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, Club Friendly: Where To Watch, Predicted XIs, Venue - All You Need To Know

Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: Get live streaming details, match timings, and more for the Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, 9 August at Craven Cottage

Outlook Sports Desk
Britain soccer Premier League Fulham Vs Everton: Raul Jimenez
Premier League 2024-25: Fulham Vs Everton | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fulham play their final pre-season friendly

  • Eintracht Frankfurt are managed by Dino Toppmöller

  • Streaming and timing details listed below

Premier League side Fulham FC entertain Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt in what is the Cottagers' final pre-season game before they step into the 2025-26 Premier League season. The game will take place at Craven Cottage on August 9, Saturday.

The Cottagers ended up in the 11th spot in the Premier League last season with 54 points, whereas Frankfurt qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in the Bundesliga with 60 points.

Marco Silva will be a very grumpy man as his side have not been very active in the summer transfer window. With the arrival of only Benjamin Lecomte, there have been no major sales to report. Fulham have played two pre-season friendlies, winning 3-1 against Nottingham Forest and then registering a 4-2 victory against Al-Ittihad.

As for Frankfurt, they have registered nine clean sheets which was only the sixth best in the league. Boss Dino Toppmoller will be looking to have a great outing against the PL opposition and test out his players ahead of new season.

Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Friendly - Predicted XIs

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Diop, Sessegnon; King, Lukic; Wilson, Cairney, Smith Rowe; Muniz.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Theate, Koch, Collins, Nkounkou; Knauff, Chaibi, Larsson, Gotze; Burkardt, Bahoya.

Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming

When to watch Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, pre-season friendly fixture?

The Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, pre-season fixture will be played on Saturday, 9 August at 9:30 pm IST at Craven Cottage.

Where to watch Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, pre-season friendly fixture?

The Fulham Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, pre-season fixture can be streamed on the Fulham app and website.

