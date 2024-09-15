Football

Fulham 1-1 West Ham: Danny Ings' Last-Gasp Leveller Denies Cottagers A Victory

Ings cancelled out Raul Jimenez's first-half goal as local bragging rights were shared in this London derby

Danny-Ings
Ings and Bowen celebrate West Ham's last-gasp equaliser
Danny Ings' stoppage-time strike rescued a point for West Ham as they drew 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage. (More Football News)

Fulham should have broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute, but Adama Traore headed Alex Iwobi's inviting cross wide from six yards out.

But the hosts were not to be denied just 60 seconds later. Smith Rowe beat the offside trap to latch onto Andreas Pereira's through ball, before crossing for Jimenez to tuck away.

West Ham went close to equalising on the hour mark when Jarrod Bowen brilliantly controlled Mohammed Kudus' cross, but was thwarted by Bernd Leno's smart reflex save.

The Hammers looked set to leave the Cottage empty-handed until the fourth minute of stoppage time, when substitute Ings took Bowen's centre into his stride before Leno could only help the fierce drive into the net.

Data Debrief: Jimenez continues to be scourge of Hammers

Jimenez continued his impressive scoring record against West Ham. The Mexican found the net against them in the Premier League for the sixth time; more than he has managed against any other side.

However, his efforts ultimately proved in vain. Despite an xG of just 0.53 - compared to Fulham's 1.61 - the Hammers struck with one of the last kicks of the game to prevent a third defeat in four matches.

It was Ings' first Premier League away goal since November 2022, while it was the latest West Ham have scored that gained points in the Premier League.

