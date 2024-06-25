Football

France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know

France needs a point to guarantee a place in the round of 16 but probably has done enough already to advance, at least as one of the four best third-place finishers

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
France's Kylian Mbappe, center, warms up with his teammates during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
info_icon

Will he or won't he? Kylian Mbappé's availability for France remains the subject of much contention heading into the team's Group D closer against already-eliminated Poland in the European Championship. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) in Dortmund. (More Football News

Here's what to know about the match:

France Vs Poland: Match facts

—Mbappé sustained a broken nose in France's opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn't come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday, despite France coach Didier Deschamps having sounded optimistic his star forward could play while wearing a face mask. Mbappé has since featured in a behind-closed-doors match against a local team, so he might be ready to return.

— France needs a point to guarantee a place in the round of 16 but probably has done enough already to advance, at least as one of the four best third-place finishers. The French are tied on four points with the Netherlands, with Austria a point back in third ahead of its match against the Dutch.

Poland lost its opening two games — to the Netherlands (2-1) and Austria (3-1) — and was the first team to be eliminated from this year's tournament.

— Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, who turns 36 in August, missed the game against the Dutch after failing to recover sufficiently from a thigh injury and was a 60th-minute substitute against Austria. This could be his last-ever European Championship match.

France Vs Poland: Team news

— For France, much depends on Mbappé's availability. Antoine Griezmann played further forward against the Netherlands in Mbappé's absence, allowing Aurélien Tchouaméni to come in and bolster the central midfield. If Mbappé returns, Griezmann will likely drop back into midfield, with either Tchouaméni or Adrien Rabiot missing out.

— Poland coach Michal Probierz has announced that Wojciech Szczesny will be replaced as goalkeeper for the final group match, with Lukasz Skorupski or Marcin Bulka coming in. Szczesny has already said he will be retiring from international soccer after these Euros.

France Vs Poland (Stats): By the numbers

— N'Golo Kante has two player-of-the-match awards already at Euro 2024. Before this tournament, he hadn't played a competitive match for France in two years.

— France hasn't lost any of its eight group games at European Championships under Deschamps.

— With 47 goals for France, Mbappé is four off tying with Thierry Henry in the list of all-time top scorers for the national team. Olivier Giroud leads the way with 57.

— Poland has failed to advance from the group stage in four of its last five appearances at the European Championship.

— Lewandowski has 82 goals in 151 appearances for Poland.

France Vs Poland: What they're saying

— “It's no secret that he's really looking forward to the next game, and as far as the mask is concerned, he's starting to get used to it.” — Tchouaméni said about Mbappé.

— “We will play against France with our best possible lineup. This game will be good for us as part of our preparations for the UEFA Nations League in the autumn." — Probierz said about his selection.

