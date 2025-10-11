France 3-0 Azerbaijan: Mbappe Injured After Extending Scoring Streak To 10 Games

France defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday
Kylian Mbappe extended his scoring streak for club and country to 10 games with a sensational solo effort as France beat Azerbaijan 3-0 in World Cup qualifying, but Les Bleus' captain then limped off late on with an ankle injury.
Adrien Rabiot was also on target, having been booed by France's fans for much of the game, while Florian Thauvin added a third goal on his first international cap since 2019.
Mbappe should have scored after 17 seconds but fired over the crossbar after taking advantage of some loose play from Azerbaijan, and France were frustrated for 47 minutes.
Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev beat away an effort from Malo Gusto after a clever backheel from Mbappe, but just when it looked as though Azerbaijan would reach half-time level, the Real Madrid star struck in the second minute of stoppage time.
Having received possession around 35 yards out, Mbappe skipped past the challenges of Abdulla Xaybulayev, Emin Mahmudov and Elvin Badalov before the ball was flicked back into his path by Hugo Ekitike, allowing him to slot into the bottom-right corner.
Ekitike struck the post from a tight angle four minutes into the second half, but France doubled their lead in the 69th minute as Rabiot headed Mbappe's left-wing delivery home.
Didier Deschamps handed Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta his France debut from the bench, but he was forced into another change in the 83rd minute as Mbappe walked off gingerly after seeing his ankle trapped in a challenge involving Xaybulayev.
Mbappe's replacement Thauvin did at least provide the concerned home fans with another moment to celebrate 70 seconds after coming on as he hooked into the far corner, and France will now visit Iceland on Monday with nine points on the board in Group D.
Data Debrief: Mbappe's record run continues, but injury mars win
Mbappe has scored in each of his last 10 matches for Madrid and France, a run that started when he netted against Ukraine and Iceland in September.
Between his last outing for France and Friday's match, he scored in seven straight games for Madrid, netting 11 times in total (six in LaLiga, five in the Champions League).
Mbappe was already on the best scoring streak of his career, having bettered the eight-match runs he enjoyed from November 2019 to January 2020 and April to June 2025.
The 26-year-old has also netted in five consecutive games for France, equalling his best-ever run, after also scoring in five in a row between October 2021 and March 2022.
However, he may have to wait to make it six following his late withdrawal, which will be a major worry after he also limped out of Real Madrid's win over Villarreal last week.