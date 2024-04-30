Football

Former Spain Boss Vicente Del Bosque To Oversee Spanish Football Federation

Luis Rubiales was dismissed following his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup trophy ceremony in 2023

Advertisement

Former Spain manager, Vicente del Bosque
info_icon

Former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque will oversee a new committee supervising the RFEF. (More Football News)

Spain, which is due to be one of six host countries for the 2030 World Cup, announced the creation of a special committee until the federation holds elections to replace Luis Rubiales.

That is despite Pedro Rocha having this week been appointed as Rubiales' replacement, though he himself is under investigation amid a corruption probe.

Luis Rubiales - Europa Press via AP
Luis Rubiales Loses Appeal Against Three-Year Worldwide FIFA Ban For Forcibly Kissing Jenni Hermoso

BY Associated Press

Rubiales was dismissed following his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup trophy ceremony in 2023.

Advertisement

The federation's former president was then arrested in early April as part of a corruption investigation.

FIFA said last year it planned to spend $896 million in prize money for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. - File/AP
FIFA Women's World Cup 2027: US, Mexico Drop Hosting Bid

BY Associated Press

Del Bosque led Spain to three consecutive trophies, winning the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, while also leading the team to their first World Cup success in 2010.

Prior to his time with the national team, he also won two Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles while in charge of Real Madrid, where he made over 400 appearances as a player. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25