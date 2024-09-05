Football Transfers: Jordan Veretout Moves To Ligue 1 Side Lyon From Marseille

Jordan Veretout has sealed a permanent switch from Marseille to fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon. (More Football News)
Veretout, who played 94 times for Marseille across a two-year stint, has signed a two-year contract for a reported €4million (£3.3m) fee.
The deal for the 31-year-old could rise to around €7million (£5.9m), with a 25% sell-on clause for any future transfers.
Veretout made 46 appearances for Marseille in all competitions last term, registering 10 goal involvements (five goals and five assists), five of which came in the Europa League.
His 1018 successful passes was a total only bettered by Chancel Mbemba (1202) and Leonardo Balerdi (1399) in Ligue 1 last season, while he also won 22 of his 38 tackles.
The France midfielder has also made six appearances for his national side since his debut in 2021, and was part of Jose Mourinho's Roma side that won the Europa Conference League in the 2022-23 campaign.
Veretout becomes Pierre Sage's 10th permanent signing at the club and could make his first appearance against Lens on September 15.