Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France

Vanessa Gilles scored a 112th-minute winner as Canada put their off-field issues aside to beat hosts France 2-1 at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (More Football News)
After being found guilty of using a drone to film opponents' training at this and past tournaments, the Tokyo champions had six points deducted, while head coach Bev Priestman has been banned from all football-related activity for one year.
The Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) are considering an appeal against the decision, but those controversies were put to one side when the team took to the field.
Starting the day bottom on -3 points, Canada, led by Andy Spence, had to come from behind to beat France after Marie-Antoinette Katoto put Les Bleues ahead just before half-time.
Jessie Fleming equalised from close range in the 58th minute, but Canada fought back, with Gilles getting some help from the woodwork to secure the win.
Meanwhile, Colombia's comfortable 2-0 victory over New Zealand means they now lead Group A after two games thanks to their goal difference.
Elsewhere, in Group C, Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare after a 1-0 win over Nigeria.
Alexia Putellas' long-range strike maintained La Roja's perfect start to the tournament as they bid to become the first team to win Olympic gold after lifting the Women's World Cup.
In the other group game, Japan ruined the party for Marta, who made her 200th appearance for Brazil in a shock 2-1 defeat.
Despite Mina Tanaka's penalty miss in the first half, Japan launched a comeback after Jheniffer's opener, with Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa both scoring in stoppage time to move second.
The game of the day came in Group B though, as Australia edged out Zambia in an 11-goal thriller.
Barbra Banda's hat-trick gave the minnows a 5-2 lead, but they could not hold onto it as Michelle Heyman made it 6-5 in the 90th minute to snatch a win.