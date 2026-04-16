Fluminense Vs Independiente Rivadavia, Copa Libertadores: Debutants Azul Stun Big Flu At Maracana
Debutants Independiente Rivadavia stunned former champions Fluminense in a Group C match of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 at the Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday (April 15). The Copa Argentina 2025 champions from Mendoza, playing their maiden CONMEBOL tournament and making a first trip to Brazil, fought back from a goal down to complete a historic feat at the famed Maracana. Guilherme Arana scored in the 10th minute for the 2023 champions, but the visitors sealed the win with goals from Fabrizio Sartori (37') and Alex Arce (51'). Rivadavia started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Bolivar of Bolivia 1-0, while Tricolor were held to a goalless draw by Venezuelan champions Deportivo La Guaira. In another Group C clash on match day 2, Bolivar and La Guaira played out a 1-1 draw at Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz.
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