Fiorentina Vs Napoli Preview, Serie A: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Antonio Conte's Napoli are set for a challenging schedule ahead, with upcoming matches against Fiorentina and Manchester City in Serie A and UEFA Champions League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Napoli Antonio Conte
File photo of Napoli boss Antonio Conte. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Napoli visit Fiorentina in Serie A 2025-26 on September 13

  • After that, Napoli will face Manchester City in UEFA Champions League

  • Antonio Conte called upcoming matches 'moment of truth' for Napoli

Antonio Conte believes playing twice a week will be "the moment of truth" for Napoli, who visit Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday before travelling to Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

After a comfortable 2-0 win against Sassuolo in their opening game of the season, Napoli required a last-gasp goal from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to secure a 1-0 victory over Cagliari prior to the international break.

They then strengthened their attacking options on transfer deadline day, signing out-of-favour Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund on a season-long loan.

Napoli enter Saturday’s game unbeaten in 14 league matches since February, and the Partenopei’s record against Fiorentina makes for pleasant viewing, having avoided defeat in their last seven league visits to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, losing just once in their last 15 trips.

Fiorentina, who have won only two of their last 10 Serie A encounters with Napoli, are yet to register a league win this season, beginning with two draws.

Discussing his side's schedule following the international break, Conte said: "It's the moment of truth. Yes, we will start playing every three days and it will certainly be a complex season for us.

Related Content
Related Content

"In the first two games, we relied on certainties. Now every three days there will be new players to be inserted and clearly we will need a little patience and understanding if there are mistakes.

"We will have to be patient and insert them. The new ones also arrive with great expectations, wearing the shirt with the Scudetto badge. We must be tolerant in judgments if things do not go well."

Napoli will visit the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League curtain-raiser on Thursday. Fiorentina, meanwhile, must wait until October to start their Conference League campaign.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fiorentina – Moise Kean

Kean has logged more Serie A minutes without scoring against Napoli than any other side (302), yet since the beginning of last season, he has netted more goals at home than any other player in the league (13).

Napoli – Matteo Politano

Politano has scored four Serie A goals against Fiorentina, only scoring more against AC Milan (six) and Genoa (five).

After already registering one assist this season, he only needs a goal to make it 11 straight Serie A campaigns with at least one goal and one assist.

The only other players to have managed this across each of the last 10 seasons are Piotr Zielinski and Paulo Dybala.

MATCH PREDICTION: NAPOLI WIN

Napoli have recorded 54 Serie A victories against Fiorentina, a joint-record for them in the competition, having also beaten Lazio 54 times.

Fiorentina, however, have 55 Serie A wins over Napoli, and only against Bologna (58) have they registered more.

Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A matches immediately following an international break, with the sole exception being a 3-0 loss to Atalanta on March 30, 2024.

Fiorentina began this season with two straight draws and could now equal their longest such streak, having only previously drawn their first three league matches in 1936-37 (which included one against Napoli) and 2024-25.

Defensively, Conte’s men have been among Serie A's strongest sides this season, allowing just 18 touches in their penalty area across the opening two matchdays, level with Roma, while also conceding only six shots from inside their box, the fewest in the league.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Fiorentina – 29.3%

Draw – 28.8%

Napoli – 41.9%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Says PAK 'Good Enough To Beat Any Team' Ahead Of India Clash

  3. India vs Pakistan: Marquee Clash To Go Ahead As 'BCCI Following Government'

  4. Rashid Latif On Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Lose To India Because Of Emotions, Not Skills

  5. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  5. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

Latest Stories

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  3. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions

  4. England Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s ENG Vs SA At Old Trafford – See Results

  5. Three Die In Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Russia Says Peace Talks Paused

  6. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 14th To September 20th: Step Into The Week With Guidance From The Stars Above

  8. Asia Cup: Pakistan Open Campaign With A Bang Against Oman