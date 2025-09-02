Rasmus Hojlund Transfer Update: Ex-Manchester United Striker Returns To Italy On Loan With Napoli

Rasmus Hojlund joins Napoli from Manchester United on season-long loan deal
Had signed for Red Devils in 2023 from Atalanta but failed to make impact in Premier League
Netted 26 goals in 95 outings across all competitions for United
Rasmus Hojlund will look to revive his career back in Serie A after completing a loan move to Scudetto holders Napoli from Manchester United.
Hojlund has joined Napoli on a season-long loan deal, with the obligation to make the switch permanent.
He signed for the Red Devils in 2023 from Atalanta for a reported £64m (€74m) transfer fee, but failed to make an impact during his time in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old netted 26 goals in 95 outings across all competitions for United, and has fallen further down the pecking order following a busy summer of attacking arrivals.
Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all completed big-money moves to Ruben Amorim's side, paving the way for Hojlund to return to Italy.
The Denmark international impressed at Atalanta during the 2022-23 season, netting nine goals and providing two assists in 32 Serie A appearances.
He will link up with former United midfielder Scott McTominay, who has flourished under the guidance of Antonio Conte since swapping Manchester for Naples.
Hojlund's return to Italy was not the only reunion taking place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday, with Napoli confirming Eljif Elmas had returned to the club on loan.
The deal is believed to be worth around €2m for the midfielder with an option to make the move permanent set at a further €16m.
Elmas spent five years at Napoli before joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2024, arriving for a €23m transfer fee, but he struggled for game time during his first season.
Just over a year since his move, Elmas joined Torino on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he made 13 appearances across all competitions.
The 25-year-old made 189 appearances during his first stint at Napoli, helping them win the Coppa Italia in 2019-20 and the Serie A title three years later.
Napoli did confirm one departure on deadline day, with defender Alessandro Zanoli joining Udinese on loan, with the deal reportedly including an obligation to buy.