Finland will host Greece in matchday six of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season at the Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki on Sunday, November 17. (More Football News)
The hosts come into the clash after five back-to-back losses, and will be very much eager to pull off an upset, despite tottering at the bottom in relegation position in their group.
On the other hand, Greece are second, just behind England, with 12 points, having won four of their last five fixtures, but come into the tie after losing 3-0 to Thomas Tuchel's men.
Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 17 at 10:30 PM IST.
Where is the Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki in Finland.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Finland Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.