FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Guide: Dates, Time, Live Streaming, Venues And Performers

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
O
Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to feature three opening ceremonies covering the three different host nations Mexico, Canada and USA

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
A glimpse from the FIFA World Cup 2022: Opening Ceremony held in Qatar
Summary of this article

  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature three separate opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and USA.

  • Some of the big names among the performers include Shakira, Nora Fatehi, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema and others.

  • The first ceremony will be held on June 11 in Mexico followed by Canada and USA on June 12

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies rather than one massive event, taking place across the three host countries, USA, Canada and Mexico

Nora Fatehi is indeed confirmed as a featured performer and will perform at one of these ceremonies.

Venues

  • Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Azteca)

  • Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)

  • Los Angeles, United States (SoFi Stadium)

The Opening Ceremonies will take place across these venues within a span of 2 days.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup New Song 'Sirr Sirr'.

Dates and Time

  • Mexico, June 11, 2026 (Kick-off day). Time: 1:30 PM local time (June 12, 12:30 AM IST).

  • Toronto, June 12, 2026. Time: 1:30 PM local time (June 13, 11:00 PM IST).

  • Los Angeles, June 12, 2026. Time: 6:00 PM local time (June 13, 6:30 AM IST).

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Theme 'Dai Dai'.

Performers

  • Day 1, Mexico- Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, and Los Ángeles Azules.

  • Day 2, Toronto, Canada- Nora Fatehi is part of this star-studded North American lineup. She will share the stage with Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

  • Day 2, Los Angeles, USA- Katy Perry, Lisa (BLACKPINK), Anitta, Rema, Future, and Tyla.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show.

Related Content
Canada defender Derek Cornelius, left, warms up during the selection camp for Canada’s national soccer team, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. - AP Photo
Canada's head coach Jesse Marsh, right, yells during the selection camp for Canada’s national soccer team, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. - AP Photo
The FIFA World Cup 2026 ball “Trionda” by Adidas. - | Photo: X/fifamedia
A sign reading "FIFA World Cup 2026" is displayed at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - AP

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

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