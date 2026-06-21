Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav's Late Heroics Seal Die Mannschaft Knockout Spot After 12 Years

Germany secured a spot in the Round of 32 after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast
Manager Julian Nagelsmann’s tactical substitutions, led by a two-goal performance from Deniz Undav, turned the match around
The win was tempered by an ankle injury to defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who was replaced at halftime
Germany became the latest nation to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in a dramatic Group E encounter in Toronto. Backed by a high-energy crowd at Toronto Stadium on June 20, Saturday, Julian Nagelsmann’s side followed up their strong tournament opener with another vital three points, ensuring progression to the Round of 32 with a match to spare.
Beyond the attacking resilience and late-game heroics, this win marks a significant milestone: Germany has now officially reached the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since their 2014 title-winning campaign. Doing so against a resilient Ivorian side that refused to back down makes the result feel like a defining moment for this new-look squad.
For a team seeking to restore their reputation as a global powerhouse, clinching a spot in the Round of 32—and doing it with a game to spare—is a massive statement. It moves them to the top of Group E and provides the squad with a serious boost of confidence, setting the stage for what everyone hopes will be a deep and meaningful run through this tournament.
Undav’s Late Heroics Prove Decisive
The match proved to be a difficult tactical test for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who found themselves trailing in the 30th minute after Franck Kessié finished a sharp Ivorian counter-attack. With the German offense struggling to break down a disciplined Ivory Coast defense, Nagelsmann intervened on the hour mark. He introduced a triple substitution—bringing on Deniz Undav, Nadiem Amiri, and Jamie Leweling—to add urgency to the attack.
Their persistence finally paid off in the 68th minute when substitute Deniz Undav found the back of the net with a clinical finish. With the clock ticking down and the match seemingly headed for a draw, Undav once again proved his worth. In the 94th minute, he received a decisive pass and rifled the ball past Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to complete the turnaround and send the Toronto crowd into a frenzy.
Injury Concerns for Schlotterbeck
The victory was not without cost, as Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck was forced off at halftime due to an injury. The Borussia Dortmund star appeared to roll his ankle within the opening 10 minutes of the match. While he attempted to play through the pain for the remainder of the first half, he was deemed unfit to continue after the break and was replaced by Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger. German medical staff are expected to provide further updates on the severity of the ankle issue as the team looks ahead to their final group stage fixture against Ecuador