Germany Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026: Undav's Late Heroics Seal Die Mannschaft Knockout Spot After 12 Years

The victory was not without cost, as Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck was forced off at halftime due to an injury. The Borussia Dortmund star appeared to roll his ankle within the opening 10 minutes of the match. While he attempted to play through the pain for the remainder of the first half, he was deemed unfit to continue after the break and was replaced by Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger. German medical staff are expected to provide further updates on the severity of the ankle issue as the team looks ahead to their final group stage fixture against Ecuador