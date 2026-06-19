Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann's Side Display Clinical Attacking Prowess Warlier

Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In GER's First Match?
Germany opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium on June 14, 2026. The match showcased Germany’s attacking depth, as six different players found the back of the net throughout the evening. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early, and despite a brief moment of history for Curaçao when Livano Comenencia leveled the score in the 20th minute, the German side quickly reasserted their control.
The momentum shifted decisively in Germany’s favor before halftime, with Nico Schlotterbeck and Kai Havertz—who would go on to bag a brace—extending the lead. In the second half, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav all added their names to the scoresheet. For Brown, the goal was particularly special as it came on his World Cup debut, capping off a stellar performance that highlighted his attacking threat from the full-back position.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed satisfaction with the team's display, noting the side's clinical nature and their ability to threaten from various positions on the pitch. While Curaçao managed to score their first-ever World Cup goal, the defensive unit and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained composed throughout, with Germany successfully securing their first opening-match win at a World Cup in 12 years.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group E)
Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM local time (EDT) / 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on June 21)
Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez