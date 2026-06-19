Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann's Side Display Clinical Attacking Prowess Warlier

Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston. AP Photo/Karen Warren

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where four-time champions Germany are taking on Ivory Coast in a pivotal Group E clash in Toronto. Germany arrive in dominant form, having dismantled tournament debutants Curaçao 7-1 in their opening match, with Kai Havertz putting in a man-of-the-match performance. Standing in their way are the Elephants of Ivory Coast, who showcased their own resilience with a dramatic, late 1-0 win over Ecuador to stake their claim in this expanded 48-team tournament. The stakes for this match have been magnified by the Group E standings, as both teams look to maintain their perfect start and potentially secure an early path to the knockout stages. A victory for either side today would put them in an incredibly strong position to top the group, while the loser will be looking to bounce back in their final fixture. Can Die Mannschaft continue their goal-scoring momentum, or will the African giants pull off a massive World Cup shock? Follow live scores and updates from the GER vs CIV football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 12:39:31 am IST Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What Happened In GER's First Match? Germany opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium on June 14, 2026. The match showcased Germany’s attacking depth, as six different players found the back of the net throughout the evening. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early, and despite a brief moment of history for Curaçao when Livano Comenencia leveled the score in the 20th minute, the German side quickly reasserted their control. The momentum shifted decisively in Germany’s favor before halftime, with Nico Schlotterbeck and Kai Havertz—who would go on to bag a brace—extending the lead. In the second half, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, and Deniz Undav all added their names to the scoresheet. For Brown, the goal was particularly special as it came on his World Cup debut, capping off a stellar performance that highlighted his attacking threat from the full-back position. Coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed satisfaction with the team's display, noting the side's clinical nature and their ability to threaten from various positions on the pitch. While Curaçao managed to score their first-ever World Cup goal, the defensive unit and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained composed throughout, with Germany successfully securing their first opening-match win at a World Cup in 12 years.

21 Jun 2026, 12:22:12 am IST Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

21 Jun 2026, 12:13:24 am IST Germany Vs Ivory Coast LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group E) Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM local time (EDT) / 8:00 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on June 21) Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Ontario, Canada Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez